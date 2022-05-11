ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Program Record Six Blue Devils Named All-ACC

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. – No. 9 Duke softball set a program record with six players named to an All-ACC Team, as the ACC announced its annual list of honorees Wednesday morning. Graduate students Jameson Kavel and Peyton St. George were named All-ACC first team, while senior Kristina Foreman was tabbed to the...

Duke Hosts NC State for Final Home Series

DURHAM – The Duke baseball team hosts NC State this weekend for its final home ACC series of the season. The series will be Friday through Sunday at Jack Coombs Field. Duke returns home for its final home ACC series of the season as it hosts NC State over the weekend at Jack Coombs Field. First pitch times are set for noon on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Blue Devils enter the series with an all-time record of 127-161-1 against the Wolfpack, including a mark of 59-64 at home. Head coach Chris Pollard, in his 10th season at Duke, holds a 5-8 record against NC State while at Duke. Friday's game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra while Saturday and Sunday's contests will be aired on RSN. In addition, Chris Edwards will broadcast on the Varsity Network app. Following the series, Duke hosts Davidson Tuesday for its final home game of the season.
DURHAM, NC
No. 9 Duke Rides Four Home Runs Into ACC Semifinals

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – No. 9 Duke (41-7, 19-3 ACC) advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 ACC Championship, defeating seventh-seeded Georgia Tech, 9-6, on Thursday night at Vartabedian Field on the campus of Pittsburgh. The Blue Devils used nine runs, four home runs and 12 hits to power past...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kavel Tabbed CoSIDA Academic All-District

DURHAM – Duke softball graduate student Jameson Kavel has been named to the 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District III First Team, as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced on Thursday. Kavel has been tabbed to the team for the third consecutive year, making four consecutive seasons with...
DURHAM, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Duke Comes Up Short at East Carolina, 5-4

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Duke's ninth-inning comeback came up short as the Blue Devils fell to East Carolina, 5-4, on Tuesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, N.C. An even game through four innings, East Carolina (31-18) hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead, 5-3. Duke (20-27) scored one in the top of the ninth but was unable to complete the comeback.
GREENVILLE, NC
D.J. Burns transfers to NC State

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Some bad news for Winthrop, but great news for N.C. State as center D.J. Burns is transferring to Wolfpack. Burns announced his decision earlier today on his social media. Last season, Burns averaged 15 points per game and shot 62% from the field on his...
ROCK HILL, SC
Brandon Isaiah reflects on induction into hall of fame

Brandon Isaiah, former Parkland High School standout football and basketball player, was inducted into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Hall of Fame sponsored by the Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club last Friday night. Isaiah was one of the best running backs the county has ever seen, accumulating over 5,000 rushing yards during his career...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Wake Forest Fires Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jen Hoover

It what seems to be a surprise to pretty much everyone, Wake Forest has decided to fire Women’s Basketball coach Jen Hoover after a 15-16 season in 2021-22. Hoover finishes her coaching career at Wake Forest as the all-time win's leader with a record of 143-171 overall and 62-124 in the ACC. Though the Deacs went 15-16 this season and finished 11th in the ACC, they are just 1 year removed from their second every NCAA Tournament berth in program history. It should also be noted that they lost 30 points per game from last year’s team when Ivana Raca (All ACC 1st Team) departed to play professionally, and Gina Conti (All-ACC 2nd Team) transferred to UCLA. Replacing that amount of production in one year is not easy.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Montgomery Drafted by Redwoods

DURHAM – Duke men's lacrosse midfielder Nakeie Montgomery was selected by the Redwoods with the 19th overall pick in the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League College Draft Tuesday evening, broadcast live from the ESPN campus on ESPNU. Montgomery, taken in the third round, is the sixth Blue Devil to be...
DURHAM, NC
Winston-Salem woman takes home million-dollar prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket paid off for a Winston-Salem woman! Loretta Mitchell bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart on East 30th Street in Winston-Salem and took home a $1 million prize! She chose the lump sum option, taking home over $425,000. Congratulations, Loretta!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million in lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is $1 million richer after she bought a scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store. Loretta Mitchell bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart in Winston-Salem. That's when she found out she won the $1 million prize. Mitchell could...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mother-daughter duo graduating from Greensboro's largest universities

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Graduation season is here and across the Triad, scholars of all ages are turning their tassels and tossing their caps. Here in Greensboro, there's an extraordinary story at the two largest universities in our city. A mother who attended the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) and her daughter were over at North Carolina A&T (NCAT), both are graduating this month, and we caught up with both to talk to them about this special accomplishment.
GREENSBORO, NC
11 Stops for Excellent Tacos in Raleigh

With the right attitude, every day can be Taco Tuesday in Raleigh. Following the Eater Carolinas Best Tacos in Durham map, it’s time to shift west to the Oak City in search of some of the best bites that can be found wrapped in a tortilla. Raleigh’s taco offerings...
RALEIGH, NC

