Program Record Six Blue Devils Named All-ACC

DURHAM – The Duke baseball team hosts NC State this weekend for its final home ACC series of the season. The series will be Friday through Sunday at Jack Coombs Field. Duke returns home for its final home ACC series of the season as it hosts NC State over the weekend at Jack Coombs Field. First pitch times are set for noon on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Blue Devils enter the series with an all-time record of 127-161-1 against the Wolfpack, including a mark of 59-64 at home. Head coach Chris Pollard, in his 10th season at Duke, holds a 5-8 record against NC State while at Duke. Friday's game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra while Saturday and Sunday's contests will be aired on RSN. In addition, Chris Edwards will broadcast on the Varsity Network app. Following the series, Duke hosts Davidson Tuesday for its final home game of the season.

DURHAM, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO