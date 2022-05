CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Fire Committee will hold a series of public hearings on the fire district’s 2022-2023 operating budget starting on Thursday, May 19. Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson said the department is requesting a 4 percent maximum allowable increase. The district continues to be in good shape, he said, and likely won’t need to use a tax anticipation note this year, but will err on the side of caution, especially with inflation causing the cost of everything from fuel and electricity to fire equipment to “skyrocket.”

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO