ASHLAND — Brittany R. Holt passed away on February 17, 2022 at the age of 40 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Laconia on November 21, 1981 to Dale and Kim (Brace) Holt. Brittany was raised in Ashland, attending Ashland Schools and was a graduate of Plymouth Regional High School, and Empire Beauty College. Brittany was working on her nursing degree from Mid-State Technical College while raising her son in Wisconsin. Her plan was to become a nurse, modeling her career after those who had cared for her during treatment.

ASHLAND, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO