A work in progress from Best Comedy Winner (Melbourne Fringe), Gemma Soldati. This interactive clown show about the absurdity of money and wealth is somewhere between a rousing game of monopoly and a rehearsal for our inevitable global economic collapse. How must we treat those poor rich? And what then to do with the poor? These questions and more may or may not be explored in this playful hour. 18+

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO