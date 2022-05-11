2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas' police chief said Friday that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. Chief Eddie...
CHICAGO (AP) — One person was killed and 10 were injured in two shootings on Chicago’s South Side in the space of six hours, a spasm of gun violence on the hottest day of 2022 so far, serving as a warning that the city is entering the warmest and deadliest time of year.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Connecticut, state numbers show, as the United States has now surpassed 1 million coronavirus-linked deaths. Though the use of at-home COVID-19 tests makes it difficult to truly assess the prevalence of the disease, what’s clear is the numbers have trended steadily upward. After averaging as few as 300 daily cases in mid-March, the state has now averaged nearly 1,400 over the past week.
One of the things we Greenwich residents value so much about our lively buzzing town is that it is charmingly rooted in its New England sense of place and scale. Hence, many are demanding a fix to the state statute 8-30g that threatens irrevocable over-sized developments in Greenwich. Indeed, we have engaged residents.
Laws are not made to be broken. They are reliably created, and shaped, by violations of trust. If no one ever broke the rules, we wouldn’t really know where to start when forming laws, would we?. State lawmakers quietly laid down some new rules in recent weeks. You may...
STAMFORD — WWE co-founders Vince and Linda McMahon appear to have put their penthouse in the downtown Park Tower Stamford on the market for $4.1 million — among the highest-priced condominiums available in Connecticut. The condo covers 3,351 square feet, with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to...
With clock-like predictability, the legislative Democrats and a few crossover Republicans passed a budget adjustment package that is being marketed as the “largest tax cut in state history.” Ironically, the General Assembly had the opportunity to pass an even larger tax cut with the Republican-proposed amendment with confirmation from our state’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis that it was indeed possible to give a bigger tax break to financially struggling Connecticut residents.
TRUMBULL — Skateboarding has been part of Jessica Eaton’s life for more than 25 years. The 41-year-old Trumbull resident said her husband, Mike, whom she’s been with since she was 14 years old, is a huge part of the reason why. “He was a skater,” Eaton said....
Racism IS a public health crisis. This is a fact supported by 15 months of research by Fairfield’s Racial Equity and Justice Task Force (REJTF). Sadly, not a single Republican member of the RTM agrees, as evidenced by their 17 “no” votes to support a resolution declaring as much.
The 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon presented by Happy Place will take place on May 22 at Trumbull’s Pinewood Lake. The BoFish Triathlon, features a 1-mile swim in Pinewood Lake, a 25-mile out-and-back ride, and a 5-mile run around the lake, is the brainchild of Ironman finishers Ian Hall, George Bomann, and Andre Schunk.
TRUMBULL — First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said Trumbull’s “best days are ahead of us” during an address Wednesday to the town’s business community. The event, which functions as Tesoro’s annual “state of the town” address, was the first time Tesoro has given the address in person to an audience since 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top notch leadership has been the guiding force for the Trumbull girls’ lacrosse team. “As a group, our seniors hold the younger players to the same high standard they want to compete at themselves,” Trumbull coach Marissa Mongillo said of her nine upperclassmen. “There are games that haven’t gone our way, but scores don’t always reflect how hard they work.”
