2 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Milwaukee

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Connecticut, state numbers show, as the United States has now surpassed 1 million coronavirus-linked deaths. Though the use of at-home COVID-19 tests makes it difficult to truly assess the prevalence of the disease, what’s clear is the numbers have trended steadily upward. After averaging as few as 300 daily cases in mid-March, the state has now averaged nearly 1,400 over the past week.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO