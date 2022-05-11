ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haysville, KS

Kansas man convicted of killing 4-month-old daughter in 2018

By The Associated Press
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) – A southern Kansas man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of his 4-month-old daughter.

Emporia man arrested following police chase

Andrew Franklin, 36, of Haysville, pleaded no contest last month to the reduced charge and a single count of child abuse in the death of Brexley Grace Franklin, television station KAKE reported . He faces years in prison when he’s sentenced on June 6.

Police have said offices and medics were to a Haysville apartment for reports of a baby having a seizure and took Brexley to a hospital. Once at the hospital, doctors discovered the baby girl suffering from a skull fracture, retinal hemorrhages, and bruises to her jaw. She died five days later on Sept. 13, 2018.

Topeka man in custody after leaving crash, woman in critical condition

Franklin was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. He’s been behind bars since his arrest in January 2019. Records show he had previously served time in prison for theft and burglary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Conviction made for 2019 Topeka killing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted on Friday for his part in a 2019 killing in Topeka. Larry Dayvonte Huggins III was found guilty by a Shawnee County jury at the conclusion of a five day trial on the following counts: Murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony Attempted […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Update: Head-on crash in Riley County sends 2 to hospital

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A head-on crash in Riley County Thursday afternoon sent two people to the hospital, according to police. On Friday morning, the Riley County Police Department issued an update. According to police, a 16-year-old driving a 2003 Ford Focus was going east when she crossed into the westbound lane and hit a […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Emporia, KS
City
Haysville, KS
Haysville, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Central Topeka police standoff ends peacefully

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A police standoff in Central Topeka has ended without incident with one suspect in custody. According to the Topeka Police Department, detectives with the TPD were sent to 1286 SW Lane St. on an attempt to locate Bruce A, Teel, 33, of Topeka on a charge of aggravated assault for an incident […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia man missing over a year found

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Lyon County man who was listed as missing has been found alive in a long term care facility. Randy Hacker, 60, went missing on Aug. 15, 2020. He was a resident of Emporia, Kansas. At the time, Hacker told neighbors he was moving to Colorado. According to the Emporia Police […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills both drivers

GRAY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two drivers in southwestern Kansas died Tuesday following a collision on Highway 50 in Gray County, Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt drove onto the south shoulder of the road, overcorrected, went left of center and hit a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan. Paul […]
GRAY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Ap#Kake#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Head-on car crash reported near Manhattan, RCPD says

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is responding to a head-on crash north of Manhattan on Thursday. At 4:18 p.m., the RCPD reported via Twitter emergency crews were on their way to a head-on car crash just east of the intersection of Seth Child Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard. Motorists are being […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man dies after crash in washout

PHILLIPS COUNTY (KSNT) – A 74-year-old Kansas man died six miles east of Phillipsburg Tuesday when the car he was driving skidded off the road into a washout. The crash happened at 5 p.m. George P. Korobka, 74, died Tuesday when his 2016 Toyota Tacoma skid off Santa Fe Road just a quarter-mile east of […]
PHILLIPSBURG, KS
KSNT News

Overcrowded Pillsbury Crossing prompts police warning

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department released a statement on Friday cautioning visitors at Pillsbury Crossing to be respectful of established rules while staying in the area. The RCPD reported it had received numerous complaints from people near Pillsbury Crossing regarding the large numbers of people present drinking and parking in the […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Head-on car crash leaves three with injuries in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two cars collided in Topeka on Tuesday, leaving three people with minor injuries. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Grand Caravan was southbound on Menoken Road when, for an unknown reason, it entered the wrong lane on an exit ramp from U.S. Highway 24 and hit a Chevrolet G2500 van […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Topeka home vacant, fire responsible for $15K damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An investigation into a fire Tuesday afternoon indicates the cause of a house fire remains undetermined. Firefighters were called to a house fire at 1101 SE Lime St. in Topeka just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. According to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, when firefighters arrived at the home smoke was coming […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy