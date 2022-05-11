Mesa County judge bars Tina Peters from overseeing 2022 election

(CBS4) – Some Colorado employers are stealing the wages of their workers and new research shows it’s hurting all of us. The Colorado Fiscal Institute says last year workers here lost nearly $730 million to wage theft. Meanwhile, the state lost about $45 million in tax revenue for roads, schools and other public services. The Fiscal Institute says Latinos are targeted most and women are more likely than men to be victims of wage theft. It says it’s most prevalent in the hospitality, retail and construction industries and the state’s lowest-paid workers are the ones at the highest risk of having...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO