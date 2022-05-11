ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Mesa County judge bars Tina Peters from overseeing 2022 election

By Robert Davis
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A Mesa County judge granted a request on Tuesday to remove embattled Clerk Tina Peters as the county’s designated election official (DEO) during the 2022 election. The court also granted Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s request to install Brandi Bantz as the DEO...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 1

arizonasuntimes.com

2,000 Mules Revealed Alleged Massive Ballot Harvesting in Arizona, AG Brnovich Already Involved

Conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza recently released a documentary, 2,000 Mules, which features the work of True the Vote tracking GPS cell phone locations from around the 2020 election period to track what they have named “mules,” people purportedly illegally transporting hundreds of thousands of ballots from left-leaning nonprofits and depositing them in unmonitored drop boxes in several key swing states, including Arizona. Arizona Attorney General (AG) Mark Brnovich may have already prosecuted one of the mules discussed in the documentary, a Democratic former official in San Luis, and he is currently litigating in court with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over her attempts to allow unmonitored drop boxes in the state Elections Procedures Manual (EPM).
ARIZONA STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer. Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?. The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
lamarledger.com

Tax refund checks now likely at least $100 more than previously expected, Colorado officials project

Colorado was already poised to refund a historically high amount of tax revenue collected in this fiscal year, but now officials project the number will be even higher. The projected figure as of March was more than $2 billion. The official figure won’t be out until the 2021-22 fiscal year concludes at the end of June, but the Department of Revenue is “almost certain” the number will come in above the March projection, spokeswoman Meghan Tanis told The Denver Post.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE
ksjd.org

Boebert supporters allegedly threaten restaurants for hosting campaign stops by Democratic candidate

Adam Frisch is one of three Democrats on the June primary ballot for the Third Congressional District hoping to challenge Republican Lauren Boebert in the November election. Over the weekend he kicked off his Beat Boebert BBQ Tour with stops at nearly a dozen restaurants from Pueblo to Grand Junction. Unfortunately, tensions arose at a variety of stops with a law enforcement response necessary in Trinidad and visits in Pueblo, Montrose, and Grand Junction were moved after restaurants allegedly received threats from Boebert supporters. Sarah Shook is campaign manager for candidate Adam Frisch.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

‘We Are Going To Go After Every Single Company Doing This’: Colorado Lawmakers Crack Down On Employers Who Steal Workers’ Wages

(CBS4) – Some Colorado employers are stealing the wages of their workers and new research shows it’s hurting all of us. The Colorado Fiscal Institute says last year workers here lost nearly $730 million to wage theft. Meanwhile, the state lost about $45 million in tax revenue for roads, schools and other public services. The Fiscal Institute says Latinos are targeted most and women are more likely than men to be victims of wage theft. It says it’s most prevalent in the hospitality, retail and construction industries and the state’s lowest-paid workers are the ones at the highest risk of having...
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Arizona passes law cracking down on catalytic converter theft

(The Center Square) – Arizona enacted a law that lawmakers hope will crack down on catalytic converter theft. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2652 into law. The law adds many provisions to Arizona law aimed at helping law enforcement track these stolen catalytic converters sold on the black market.
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

First guilty verdict secured in Operation Lone Star in Texas border county

(The Center Square) – The first guilty verdict was rendered against an illegal immigrant apprehended and prosecuted as a result of a new law passed by the state legislature, a new border security initiative created by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and in the border county that issued the first disaster declaration more than one year ago.
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
thecentersquare.com

Oklahoma officials learn more about suspicious deal between state and restaurant

(The Center Square) – Testimony detailing financial inconsistencies and a “very favorable” contract toward Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen were heard by members of the Special Investigative Committee Thursday in the first hearing looking into possible mishandling of taxpayer money by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Spokane Valley adds $700,000 to city hall litigation fund, repairs

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley has added $700,000 to its lawsuit against contractors who built city hall and continuing repair work. With the additional investment, the city has dedicated $1.7 million to litigation and repairs on the $14 million facility that opened in 2017. About...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KJCT8

Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed

STERLING, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday that the decision to rename the Colorado Squawfish to the Colorado Pikeminnow was finalized during the May 4 through May 5 commission. The renaming comes among a national move to eliminate the derogatory phrase from the nation’s various species and landmarks.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend. So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Drive a Tesla, get free property taxes

Maybe you missed it, but April 3-9 was Affordable Housing Week in Iowa, where one of the main takeaways was that Iowa needs to increase its housing supply. It’s no secret that many states, including Iowa, have a housing shortage. Housing advocacy groups have identified a particular shortage of affordable homes, especially for lower-income Iowa families. In fact, it is such a pressing need that the state has designated $330 million over a five-year period to help aid in the issue.
DES MOINES, IA

