If you're a fan of Missoula's many food trucks and you aren't following Food Truck Locator on Instagram, you gotta fix that right now. The account has been active for almost two years now - we talked about it soon after it first launched - and it's only kept growing in popularity. It has become a key part of the Missoula dining experience, and whenever I'm heading somewhere and I'm not sure what my food options are going to be, I always check the Food Truck Locator to see if there will be any trucks nearby. They're even in the running for Best Local App in the Missoulian's Best of Missoula 2022.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO