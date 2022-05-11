Brian Cashman still expects Joey Gallo to be big contributor for Yankees

Joey Gallo seems to be finding his way a bit more at the plate of late, posting a very strong .984 OPS over his last 11 games.

But overall, it’s mainly been a struggle for the lefty slugger since coming to New York via trade last summer. Heading into Wednesday’s series finale against Toronto, Gallo was batting .166 with a .682 OPS in 84 games with the Yanks.

But Brian Cashman, who has consistently stood by Gallo publicly, continues to believe that Gallo is going to be a contributor.

“I’m not worried about Joey Gallo,” Cashman said Wednesday, via the New York Post . “He’s a really talented player and cares a great deal. He has a chance every time he’s at the plate to change whatever’s happened prior.”

A large contingent of the Yankee fanbase hasn’t taken too kindly to Gallo, growing frustrated with his bloated strikeout rate without much reward in the power department so far, and his sub-.300 OBP hasn’t helped either. But Cashman still believes Gallo will find his way, and that it may only take one at-bat to get him going.

“Gallo is helping us defensively and offensively he can help with a key walk,” Cashman said. “There’s a lot of different ways he can contribute. And there’s still a hell of a lot of time on the clock for him to contribute in one big game, in one big series or a floodgate, avalanche of success. He’s certainly capable of it.”

