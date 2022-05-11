'Harsh': Employee Says She Found Desk Already Boxed Up After Being Laid Off

An employee has revealed that after quitting their job, they turned down a $25,000 pay increase to stay at their company.In a recent post to the popular Subreddit “Work Reform,” a Reddit user who has since deleted their account explained that it was their “last day” at their job, as they were moving on to another position with a higher salary. However, when the worker gave their boss a “two-week notice,” their employer offered a very huge raise, “on the spot”.“Today was my last day at a job, after I received an offer for a similar position at another company...

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 29 DAYS AGO