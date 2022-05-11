'Harsh': Employee Says She Found Desk Already Boxed Up After Being Laid Off
"I got called into a meeting after I clocked in with hundreds of other people in the same room and was notified we would be let go," the woman...www.newsweek.com
"I got called into a meeting after I clocked in with hundreds of other people in the same room and was notified we would be let go," the woman...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14