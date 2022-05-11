ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four States Home Page

US Army soldier killed in bear attack during training exercise

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SugUm_0fajEhvO00

(NEXSTAR) – A U.S. Army soldier stationed at a base in Alaska died after being injured by a bear on Tuesday, officials at the base confirmed.

The soldier, who was stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, was participating in a training exercise in Eagle River, Anchorage, with a small group of other soldiers, according to a news release. Officials at the base did not say if any other trainees had sustained injuries.

The name of the deceased soldier was being held until a next-of-kin was notified.

Wildlife Troopers from Alaska’s Department of Public Safety were dispatched to locate the bear. The area has also been closed off to the public.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will provide additional details as they become available, the news release said.

The area where the facility is located is home to “a wide variety of wildlife” including both brown and black bears, a public affairs specialist explained in a 2015 article published by the base. Newcomers are trained in bear safety, the article noted, and instructed to travel in groups, make noise and carry bear deterrent during exercises.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Bears#Animals#Nexstar#U S Army
Four States Home Page

100+ reports of children, adults eating THC-laced copycat candy brands with adverse reactions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an alert of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-laced copycat products packaged to look like well-recognized foods that appeal to children. The FDA alert says they are aware of products designed to look like Cap’n Crunch, Nerds Ropes, Starbursts, and many others, which contain THC; the substance primarily responsible for […]
OHIO STATE
Four States Home Page

Kansas troops help Polish allies learn to use Abrams tanks

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND (KSNT) – Soldiers from Fort Riley participated in a summit on the use of Abrams tanks recently with troops from the Polish Land Forces. From April 26-28, U.S. soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division hosted the first Abrams Operations Summit in Poland. […]
KANSAS STATE
Four States Home Page

Abortion rights groups ramp up efforts to mobilize, ahead of critical vote

TOPEKA, (KSNT)—Abortion rights groups in Kansas are ramping up efforts to increase voter turnout, as a critical vote on the “Value Them Both” amendment nears. While abortion rights could potentially be overturned at the federal level, Kansas still recognizes the right to an abortion. However, a vote to pass the “Value Them Both” amendment would […]
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy