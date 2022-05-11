Use This Coupon Code To Get an Echo Show for Only $5 Today

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The Echo Show made our list of best smart displays for a reason, but you don’t need to wait until Amazon Prime Day to snag an incredible deal on this smart display. That’s because you can buy a two-pack of the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for under $90 with the help of a coupon code. What’s amazing about this Amazon Echo Show 5 deal is that you’re basically getting two for the same price as buying one of them at the normal price.

So while it’s not quite a buy-one, get-one deal, it is a buy-one, get one for $5 deal, and that’s still pretty neat.

Why the Amazon Echo Show 5 Is A Great Deal

Originally $169.98, but now $89.98 after coupon code SHOW52PK

Instant savings of $80

40% off its normal price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Amazon Echo Show 5

Unlike the vast majority of smart displays out there, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is very compact, which makes it ideal for tighter spots where real estate is thin. We’re talking about bedside nightstands, corner tables and even cramped workstations that are already cluttered with other gadgets.

Since it’s a smart display, you’ll have the convenience of seeing a few pertinent details — like the time, date and weather conditions outside. You can interact with its touchscreen to access some of your favorite smart home additions as well. Sure, you could ask Alexa to turn off the lights or even start the robot vacuum , but you can also do the same tasks by pressing on the corresponding icon in the home screen interface on your new Echo Show 5.

And lastly, the Echo Show 5 pairs well with just about any home security camera to act as a baby monitor . Sure, its 5.5-inch touchscreen pales in comparison to the larger ones you’ll find in Amazon’s other smart displays, like the ginormous Echo Show 15 , but its size is perfect for seeing how your infant is doing in their crib. Being able to access a camera’s live stream instantly comes in handy. Similarly, you can also set up the Echo Show 5 to view who’s at the front door through your video doorbell whenever the doorbell is pressed.

