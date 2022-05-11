ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Connecting The Community To Fight An Epidemic

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKH7a_0fajDg0S00
Too many kids take breath-taking risks by vaping—but they can be helped.

(NAPSI)—According to recent research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2 million middle- and high-school students use e-cigarettes. With the study conducted fully during the COVID-19 pandemic, this places U.S. youth in a pandemic and an epidemic.

Nicotine hurts the developing brain and this addiction can lead to others. What’s more, vaping increases a person’s chance of experiencing complications from upper respiratory illnesses, and some researchers believe a relationship exists between vaping and serious respiratory impacts, such as those from COVID-19. While a network of solutions is required to overcome this epidemic, there are actions people can each take today.

Families play a critical role in influencing a child’s decision-making. Parents and guardians can help keep their kids healthy by having thoughtful, factual conversations about the dangers of vaping. For assistance getting started, parents and guardians can turn to no-cost digital tools from Be Vape Free—a nationwide initiative, built around the evidence-based CATCH My Breath program, that provides standards-aligned e-cigarette prevention resources for educators teaching grades 5-12 and families. Be Vape Free was created in partnership with the CVS Health Foundation, CATCH Global Foundation, and Discovery Education.

The parent toolkit is designed to give parents, guardians, educators, and community members the opportunity to learn more about the vaping epidemic, gauge a child’s risk of trying e-cigarettes and find the best strategy to talk to kids about the dangers of e-cigarettes. Chock-full of facts and research, these resources have just about everything families need to empower students to live a healthy life. With the toolkit, families can answer key questions related to vaping including:

• What is vaping?

• Why do teens vape?

• What do vapes look like?

• What are in vapes?

• What are the effects of vaping?

• What are signs of vaping?

With this informational foundation, parents and guardians can connect with their kids to initiate conversations about the dangers of e-cigarettes based on facts. Together—one conversation, one day, and one student at a time—we can end the vaping epidemic by arming young people with the tools they need to make healthy, smart decisions, and impart lessons that last a lifetime.

Ms Bianco is the National Program Director for the CATCH My Breath youth e-cigarette prevention program. She has 18 years of experience working in tobacco prevention and control with government and non-profit organizations.

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

Staying Focused On Your Adolescent’s Health

(BPT) - Sponsored by Merck & Co., Inc. Stay-at-home guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many people behind doors for more than a year, but it is important that parents continue to focus on ways they can help protect their adolescent’s physical and emotional well-being. Pediatrician Dr. Todd...
PITTSBURGH, PA
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicotine#Discovery Education#Cvs Health#Napsi#The Cvs Health Foundation#Catch Global Foundation
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Surprise Independent

How a new technology is bringing dialysis to the home

(BPT) - Despite being a kidney disease patient for over 30 years, Dick Henry and his wife and care partner Liz still try to participate in their favorite pastimes like travel and golf. However, over the last five years, Dick struggled to enjoy his life to the fullest because of his seven-day-a-week peritoneal dialysis (PD) treatments.
ELECTRONICS
Surprise Independent

5 expert tips to help family caregivers living with osteoarthritis

(BPT) - Did you know that one in five American adults are unpaid caregivers? That means approximately 53 million people actively care for family members or friends, most often because that loved one simply needs daily care. If you're one of them, you know that taking care of someone else can be physically and mentally taxing, demanding a lot from you every day. On top of this, you may also live with your own chronic pain and find your symptoms flaring up — an often-overlooked aspect of the job. In fact, 94% of caregivers report experiencing musculoskeletal pain, which could potentially be from osteoarthritis (OA).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Surprise Independent

Benevilla begins C.A.R.E.S. line

Surprise-based Benevilla announced its free C.A.R.E.S. (Community Assistance, Resources, Education & Support) program has launched a new, direct line to their offices. Dial 623-526-4404 to immediately reach a Benevilla C.A.R.E.S. Specialist, who will help find the support and resources you need. The new phone line will be open from 9...
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

APS grant program returns for Surprise nonprofits

Arizona Public Service Co. is now accepting applications for its annual West Valley Grants giving program. Grants are available through the Arizona Community Foundation and awarded to eligible nonprofits in Surprise, Arlington, Buckeye, Glendale, Tonopah, west Phoenix and surrounding areas. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, May 20.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise's Sun Health receives beneficial grant

Surprise-based Sun Health Foundation is the recipient of a $50,000 grant from The Board of Visitors for the benefit of Sun Health’s Memory Care Navigator Program. The grant will help ensure access to the program’s critical education and support services for a growing number of families facing an Alzheimer’s disease or related diagnosis.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

5 easy tips for giving Mom the gift of self-care for Mother’s Day

(BPT) - Your mother has done so much for you and your family, often putting everyone else’s needs before her own. This Mother’s Day, help remind your mom that self-care isn’t selfish — by finding her gifts that encourage her to put her own health and wellness first. And if you’re a mom, take time out for a little self-care, because whole begins with Mom — and when Mom’s taken care of, the whole family benefits.
RECIPES
Surprise Independent

Surprise day of service returns May 18

The Surprise Human Service and Community Vitality Department is looking for volunteers for its day of service events on Wednesday, May 18 and Wednesday June 15. Volunteers will assist with sorting bulk food items, creating food baskets and loading food into vehicles, helping in the process of providing food for families in need.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
534
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy