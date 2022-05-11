Kenai Peninsula Votes

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. A Federal lease sale in Cook Inlet waters was canceled earlier this week. KBBI’s Josh Krohn hosted the Regular Thursday Covid Brief, joined by South Peninsula Hospital’s Derotha Ferraro, Public Health Nurse Lorne Caroll and School District Spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff.
School District Spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff reports low Covid-19 levels in schools, For graduation ceremonies, masking is not required but is recommended for immunocompromised people looking to attend. Erkeneff also said the school district Covid dashboard reports 0 cases out of 100,000 people for the past seven days, which is incorrect.
When I meet Paul Dungan he is unloading bowls and mugs of various sizes from his electric kiln. “These pots are just coming out of the bisque kiln, and there's a chance that they will have cracked in that firing for more than one reason.” he said as he tapped on each vessel. “So if it rings true like this, I know it's not cracked.”
