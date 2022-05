The Community's Newspaper

One of the best parts of my job is nominating young men and women for appointments at one of our nation’s five military service academies each year. Whether it’s the Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Military Academy (West Point), or the Naval Academy, each U.S. Senator or Representative may have a maximum of five cadets or midshipmen at each service academy charged to his or her office at any one time. A maximum of ten candidates may be nominated for each vacancy, and I make every effort to have a vacancy at each academy each year.

