ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Texas Brewery With The Most Highly-Ranked Beers

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsEtz_0fajACtp00
Photo: Getty Images

Breweries are a great way for friends to get together, relax, and enjoy a beer . There are currently more than 8,000 breweries in the United States serving up tons of different craft beers.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's breweries with the most highly-ranked beers . The website states, " Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Texas using data from BeerAdvocate . Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer."

According to the website, the brewery with the most highly-ranked beers in Texas is Jester King Brewery . This brewery serves 34 out of the top 100 highest-rated beers.

Here are the top 10 breweries in the state that serve the most highly-ranked beers:

  1. Jester King Brewery
  2. Spindletap Brewery
  3. Brash Brewing Company
  4. Lakewood Brewing Company
  5. Real Ale Brewing Company
  6. Live Oak Brewing Company
  7. Karbach Brewing Co.
  8. Turning Point Beer
  9. Austin Beerworks

Click here to check out the full list of breweries with the highest-ranked beer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Craft Beers#Real Ale#Food Drink#Getty Images Breweries#Beeradvocate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS DFW

Data lists hottest ZIP codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy