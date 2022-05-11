This Is The Texas Brewery With The Most Highly-Ranked Beers

Photo: Getty Images

Breweries are a great way for friends to get together, relax, and enjoy a beer . There are currently more than 8,000 breweries in the United States serving up tons of different craft beers.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's breweries with the most highly-ranked beers . The website states, " Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Texas using data from BeerAdvocate . Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer."

According to the website, the brewery with the most highly-ranked beers in Texas is Jester King Brewery . This brewery serves 34 out of the top 100 highest-rated beers.

Here are the top 10 breweries in the state that serve the most highly-ranked beers:

