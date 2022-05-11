Texas Driver Caught On Camera Intentionally Crashing Into Another Car

Photo: Austin Police Department

Police are searching for a driver who intentionally crashed his car into another car on a Texas highway.

The incident occurred on March 23, but video of the crash was released by the Austin Police Department on Monday (May 9). According to FOX 4 , the driver of a white Lexus IS 300 was driving recklessly to cause a confrontation with other drivers on the U.S. Highway 183 interchange entrance ramp. The driver stuck his hand out of the sunroof to flip off the driver of a white Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the truck was randomly targeted, police said.

The Lexus traveled across all lanes of traffic and hit the Dodge which caused it to nearly flip over the side of the entrance ramp. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with several injuries .

Anyone with information regarding this motor vehicle incident should contact the Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-6664.

You can watch a video of the incident below :