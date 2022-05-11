ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Driver Caught On Camera Intentionally Crashing Into Another Car

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdanT_0fajAB1600

Photo: Austin Police Department

Police are searching for a driver who intentionally crashed his car into another car on a Texas highway.

The incident occurred on March 23, but video of the crash was released by the Austin Police Department on Monday (May 9). According to FOX 4 , the driver of a white Lexus IS 300 was driving recklessly to cause a confrontation with other drivers on the U.S. Highway 183 interchange entrance ramp. The driver stuck his hand out of the sunroof to flip off the driver of a white Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the truck was randomly targeted, police said.

The Lexus traveled across all lanes of traffic and hit the Dodge which caused it to nearly flip over the side of the entrance ramp. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with several injuries .

Anyone with information regarding this motor vehicle incident should contact the Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-6664.

You can watch a video of the incident below :

Comments / 0

Related
Austonia

Star biker Moriah Wilson found dead in Austin home

Austin police are investigating the killing of Moriah "Mo" Wilson after she was found with gunshot wounds inside an Austin home. Wilson, a gravel and mountain bike racer, was visiting Austin from Colorado in preparation for the Gravel Locos race on Saturday taking place in Hico, a small town 2 hours from Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dodge, TX
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Lexus#Traffic Accident#Fox 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KVUE

Authorities searching for 14-year-old who left her home May 8

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kaylinn Rain Seay. According to the sheriff's office, Seay left her home in Wimberley on May 8. She has previously left home, but officials said this is the first time she has not returned.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas woman emerges from creek bed 2 days after crash

JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A woman crashed her SUV into a Central Texas creek bed on May 5 only to emerge two days later. According to Jonestown Police, the woman was driving on FM 1431 when she came up on a curve in the road. She drove straight into...
JONESTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Two people killed in crash between Sinton, Mathis

SINTON, Texas — Two South Texas residents were killed in a crash between Mathis and Sinton Thursday morning, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. The crash happened on TX-188 and FM 796. Two vehicles were involved and photos from the scene show one truck on its side. San...
SINTON, TX
fox7austin.com

3 display sheep stolen from Georgetown assisted living facility

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown assisted living facility is looking for their sheep and needs your help to find them. Three sheep were stolen from a display outside Truewood on Merrill Assisted Living on Williams Drive in northwest Georgetown. Two adult sheep were stolen on May 10 and the following...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy