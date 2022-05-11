ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Texas Brewery With The Most Highly-Ranked Beers

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Breweries are a great way for friends to get together, relax, and enjoy a beer . There are currently more than 8,000 breweries in the United States serving up tons of different craft beers.

Stacker compiled a list of the state's breweries with the most highly-ranked beers . The website states, " Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Texas using data from BeerAdvocate . Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer."

According to the website, the brewery with the most highly-ranked beers in Texas is Jester King Brewery . This brewery serves 34 out of the top 100 highest-rated beers.

Here are the top 10 breweries in the state that serve the most highly-ranked beers:

  1. Jester King Brewery
  2. Spindletap Brewery
  3. Brash Brewing Company
  4. Lakewood Brewing Company
  5. Real Ale Brewing Company
  6. Live Oak Brewing Company
  7. Karbach Brewing Co.
  8. Turning Point Beer
  9. Austin Beerworks

Click here to check out the full list of breweries with the highest-ranked beer.

