Texas Man Catches Gargantuan 8-Foot, 300-Pound Fish

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man caught a gargantuan alligator gar in a Houston bayou over the weekend.

Payton Moore , a fisherman and wildlife conservationist from Sugar Land, caught the 8-foot, 300-pound alligator said he knew the fish was big the second it started moving. "It felt like somebody's car had just started up and was rolling out of the driveway, and I'm hanging on to the end of it," Moore told the Houston Chronicle .

To get the fish tired, making it easier to catch, Moore made it swim in circles to confuse it. The fisherman then saw a window of opportunity and used a lasso to wrangle it in and secure it around the pectoral fins.

Moore released the fish back into the bayou.

Is this fish a record-breaking one? Unfortunately, it's not. Although the fish likely weighs more than the state record set in 1953 of 302 pounds, to qualify for a state record, the catch must be weighed on a state-certified scale, according to the Houston Chronicle , citing an expert from Nicholls State University. The world record for the largest alligator gar stands at 8 feet, 5 inches and 327 pounds.

While this alligator gar might not be a record-breaking fish, it sure is an old one. Moore estimated the fish is between 50 to 100 years old. "The fish literally could have been swimming around in Texas waters when Truman was president," Moore said.

You can watch Payton Moore's YouTube video below :

Related
101.5 KNUE

Watch as a Man Dumps Headless Animals in Houston, Texas Neighborhood

Halloween is five months away but yet someone seems to be celebrating it year round. Or maybe this is some kind of occult thing. Or someone is just a sadistic fiend. There are so many questions going into this story. Why are these animals being decapitated? Why does whoever is doing it feel that this neighborhood is the ideal spot to dump the bodies? Some real weirdness going on.
Mix 93.1

Hilarious Comedian Owns This Amazing Waterfront Home in Austin, Texas

Many people know the name Tom Segura, he is a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster. The man is hilarious and now calls the great state of Texas home as he lives in Austin, Texas. As you will see in the photos below, Tom and his very funny wife (Christina Pazsitsky) live in a beautiful home on Lake Austin. Because we love seeing property owned by celebrities and people who make more money than us, I wanted to share the photos below of Tom Segura’s home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
KVUE

Rare, destructive pest discovered for the first time at Texas-Mexico border

PHARR, Texas — A rare pest never before seen at a U.S. port of entry was discovered this month at the Texas-Mexico border. The Cochabamba sp., a leaf beetle usually found in Central and South America, hitched a ride in a shipment of fresh fruit at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the insect’s travel pattern indicates it is migrating north.
PHARR, TX
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

What’s the Top Barbecue-Loving City in Texas?

It’s no secret that we love our barbecue here in the Lone Star State. For many Texans, barbecuing is a great source of pride (myself included). Most people around here dabble in smoking meats, with many smokers going as far as competing in cook-offs across the state. But we...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Narcity USA

Many Celebrities Moved To Texas Recently & They All Chose This City

Texas, for the better part of the last two years, has become somewhat of an entertainment hub that Hollywood celebrities are flocking to for real estate. Of course, the most notable is billionaire Elon Musk, who actually spends more time at his robust beachfront Starbase in the cozy coastal town of Boca Chica, TX, and even refers to south Texas as "the gateway to Mars".
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top Baby Names in Texas in 2021 Revealed

The names have literally been counted in Texas. The Social Security Administration released the official list of the Top Five Baby Names in Texas for 2021. Olivia holds on to the top stop for girls. The name unseated Emma in 2019 and has remained the top pick for parents for three years straight. Olivia has been the most popular name nationwide as well, followed by Emma.
TEXAS STATE
