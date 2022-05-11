ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Driver Caught On Camera Intentionally Crashing Into Another Car

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago

Photo: Austin Police Department

Police are searching for a driver who intentionally crashed his car into another car on a Texas highway.

The incident occurred on March 23, but video of the crash was released by the Austin Police Department on Monday (May 9). According to FOX 4 , the driver of a white Lexus IS 300 was driving recklessly to cause a confrontation with other drivers on the U.S. Highway 183 interchange entrance ramp. The driver stuck his hand out of the sunroof to flip off the driver of a white Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the truck was randomly targeted, police said.

The Lexus traveled across all lanes of traffic and hit the Dodge which caused it to nearly flip over the side of the entrance ramp. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with several injuries .

Anyone with information regarding this motor vehicle incident should contact the Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-6664.

You can watch a video of the incident below :

KTAL

BPD: 1 dead after crossing into oncoming traffic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead after crossing into oncoming traffic on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Friday afternoon. The man was driving a full-size pickup truck southbound when he crossed into the northbound lane before crashing into an oncoming full-sized pickup truck. The southbound truck rolled...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
blackchronicle.com

Missing Texas woman found dead in trunk of her own car

A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
TEXAS CITY, TX
KSAT 12

Police blockade stops wrong-way driver; man in custody

SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver is in custody after he was stopped by a police blockade just north of downtown early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident began just after 4 a.m. after police received a call about the driver, who was located somewhere in the area near Interstate 10 and Loop 410 on the city’s Northwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austonia

Star biker Moriah Wilson found dead in Austin home

Austin police are investigating the killing of Moriah "Mo" Wilson after she was found with gunshot wounds inside an Austin home. Wilson, a gravel and mountain bike racer, was visiting Austin from Colorado in preparation for the Gravel Locos race on Saturday taking place in Hico, a small town 2 hours from Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Four arrested after cross-city car chase

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four were arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle that led to a cross-city car chase. Kaitlynn Munoz, 29, Alejandra Sanchez, 30, Rosalinda Torres, 30, and Daniel Arguellas, 39, were arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a release from Harlingen PD. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Nationwide Report

21-year-old Jaime Perez and another died after a car crash on the South Side (San Antonio, TX)

21-year-old Jaime Perez and another died after a car crash on the South Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Jaime Perez as the victim who died after a rollover crash late Wednesday on the South Side that also claimed the life of another person. The fatal car accident took place near Research Plaza and S. New Braunfels Avenue [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

