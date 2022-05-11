ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MO

Memorial Day Service

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Legion Otto Bruner Post 170 is planning the annual Memorial Day Service at Forest Grove Cemetery gazebo in Canton on Monday,...

Memorial Design Winner

The City of Canton announced the winner of the Veterans Memorial design contest on May 4 at Canton City Hall. Jerry Prather, President of Canton Parks Board and Mayor Jarrod Phillips announced the winner, Bryan Hunter, a senior at Culver-Stockton College. The monument will be placed in the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Canton.
CANTON, MO
ROBERT BENTON

Robert (Bob) E. Benton of Lewistown, Mo., was born September 13, 1945 in Bartow, Fla., to Edith and Boragard Benton. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 2, 2022. A graveside service with military rites will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Durham...
LEWISTOWN, MO
KEVIN BUSWELL

Kevin M. Buswell, 66, of Quincy, Ill., died May 6, 2022 at his home. Kevin was born October 1, 1955, in Quincy, Ill., to Wayne Wright and Sarah Myrldene (Byers) Buswell. Kevin worked as a machinist for over 30 years. An avid outdoorsman, Kevin was happiest when he was out in the woods. He loved to go hunting for deer, pheasant, squirrels, and mushrooms. He was also a master angler and had several secret spots and “honey holes” that he would fish from. When Kevin wasn`t out in the woods, he could be found inside watching Cardinals baseball, Judge Judy, or Kevin VanDam`s show: Kings of Bass. Or, he could be found at Village Inn, where he had gone so often that everybody there knew him. Above everything, Kevin loved his family and the times he spent with them. Taking his children on trips to the Veterans Home to pick blackberries and feed the animals was one of his favorite things to do. Kevin will be remembered for his wit, ability to make songs up on the spot, and his love for the outdoors and his family.
QUINCY, IL
DOROTHY SHARON LILLARD TIEMANN

Mrs. Dorothy Sharon Lillard Tiemann, 78, died May 2, 2022 in her home. Sharon was born May 20, 1943 in rural LaGrange, Mo., to Jerry Porter and Mary Frances Sharpe Lillard. She was married to Robert Joe Tiemann on November 10, 1960 in Quincy, Ill. Sharon was a graduate of...
MONROE CITY, MO

