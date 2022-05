Young Thug is allegedly staying in deplorable conditions in jail after being arrested on RICO charges earlier this week. On Friday (May 13), Thugger's lawyer filed an emergency motion to get him released on bond, with the reasoning being the rapper is being held in unreasonable conditions in the Fulton County Jail, XXL has confirmed through legal documents. Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, tells the judge that the rapper is being housed in total isolation in a windowless room. Steel claims his client can't get any sleep because the overhead lights in his cell are kept on 24-hours and he has no access to media or human contact. Steel also claims the food the rapper is being fed is inedible. The conditions violate the rapper's constitutional rights, Steel claims.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO