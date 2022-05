The New York Assembly races will go ahead as planned on June 28, despite a legal challenge saying that the district maps needed to be redrawn and the primaries delayed. Justice Patrick McAllister of Steuben County Supreme Court agreed with two plaintiffs saying that the maps were created in an unconstitutional manner but said that there was a lack of time to redraw them and that there were no motions from Republican or Democratic leaders calling for them to be redrafted.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO