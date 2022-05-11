ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Prattville Lions Softball Team will Play in the Central Regional Game on Thursday

elmoreautauganews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-year Prattville High coach Brian Pittman knew what he had in senior pitcher Jessica Cord, but he wanted her to save her best for the postseason. “By design, I didn’t want to wear her out during the year, but now that we’re in postseason, she’s going to get the ball a...

elmoreautauganews.com

Comments / 0

Related
opelikaobserver.com

Bulldogs Succeed at State Track Meet

OPELIKA –– The varsity Opelika High School girls’ track and field team finished No. 14 overall in the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship meet in Gulf Shores, Alabama, last weekend. “Overall, I’m just absolutely thrilled with how the season turned out,” said head coach Jonathan Fischer. “A...
OPELIKA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma High track team performs strong in state competition

Selma High School’s track team competed in the AHSAA Class 5A state championship. Makiyah Thomas finished #18 in the State of Alabama in the Long Jump event. She jumped a 13-11.50. The girls 4x4 relay team, Zariah McCall, Jaleria Ervin, Arianna Rutledge, and Jayla Brown finished #7 in the...
SELMA, AL
themadisonrecord.com

State Track Meet- One Local State Champion

GULF SHORES- With an array of talent scattered across the four local high school track teams, high expectations were the talk among those programs heading into the AHSAA’s 98th State Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Gulf Shores for Classes 4-7A. Included in the bevy of schools participating were Bob Jones, James Clemens and Sparkman in Class 7A and Madison Academy in Class 4A.
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prattville, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Oxford, AL
City
Daphne, AL
City
Prattville, AL
AL.com

Another Alabama high school quarterback changes schools

John Wallace Holladay, who quarterbacked St. Paul’s to the Class 5A playoffs a year ago, has transferred to Orange Beach High School for his senior year. Holladay confirmed the news to AL.com on Tuesday. “I’m excited to be a part of something special,” Holladay told AL.com. “Officially a Mako.”...
AL.com

USFL’s Generals add former Alabama kicker

The New Jersey Generals have signed former Alabama kicker Austin Jones, the USFL team announced on Tuesday morning. Through the first four games of the spring football league’s inaugural season, New Jersey kicker Nick Rose made all 10 of his extra-point tries but was 3-of-10 on field-goal attempts, including misses from 46 and 43 yards in the fourth quarter of the Generals’ 21-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Pittman
sportsspectrum.com

Alabama star pitcher Montana Fouts leverages growing platform for God's glory

Heading into postseason play, hopes are high in Tuscaloosa for the No. 5-ranked Alabama softball team (41-10, 16-8 SEC) and star senior pitcher Montana Fouts. Fouts, last year’s NFCA Pitcher of the Year and a first-team All-American, delivered her 17th complete game of this season Sunday in Alabama’s last regular-season game, a 3-1 series-clinching win against No. 23 Missouri.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
selmasun.com

10-year-old from Selma wins Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association’s 2022 Big Gobbler Photo Contest

Scott Rouse wanted his 10-year-old son, Owen, to harvest his first turkey. The hunt turned out to be memorable for multiple reasons. Joined by two hunting buddies, Scott and Owen travelled from their home in Selma to Perry County for the early-season hunt. Several hours of calling and hunting proved fruitless and the hunting party was heading “back to the truck,” Scott said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Softball Player#Highs And Lows#The Chattanooga State
AL.com

Popular Alabama band taking ‘indefinite hiatus’

CBDB, the popular Alabama-born jam band, announced Wednesday the group will take an “indefinite hiatus” beginning this summer. The band posted a message on their Facebook page “to all of our fans, friends, and family” that after the upcoming “Deebs Days” event at Avondale Brewing Company, the break will begin.
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
elmoreautauganews.com

￼Crimestoppers Fundraiser at Prattville CityFest

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Annual Splash-A-Cop Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Prattville City Festival held in Prattville, Alabama. This is one of our most popular fundraisers of the year and is always lots of fun. Splash members of the Prattville Police Department, Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and CrimeStoppers Staff.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

OWA sets opening date for ‘Tropic Falls’ indoor waterpark

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA Parks & Resort has announced the opening date for the new Tropic Falls indoor waterpark. The indoor waterpark is scheduled to open June 27 with tickets going on sale May 25. WKRG News 5 got our latest look inside the facility earlier this year when the park announced they were […]
FOLEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy