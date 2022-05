Austin, Texas -- Two members of University of Lynchburg baseball made their way onto CoSIDA's 2022 Academic All-District Teams announced Thursday. Wesley Arrington and Avery Neaves earned the impressive honors for the seventh-ranked Hornets out of District 5. Arrington and Neaves were two of six Old Dominion Athletic Conference players to win the award in Division III baseball's largest region by area which covers 12 states. The pair of juniors are the first academic all-district winners under head coach Lucas Jones.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO