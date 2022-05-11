ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

CIF swim meet results

galtheraldonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinety high schools competed for two days last week at the CIF Championship meet from at Tokay High School. Liberty Ranch’s Katie Schwarze, Luke Ortega and Savanah Westlynn made it to finals on Saturday. The top 16 swimmers in each event swim on Saturday and only the top eight are in...

www.galtheraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Fourth-Grader Brings Cannabis Candy Onto School Campus And Shares With Students, District Says

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fourth-grader at a Del Paso Heights school brought cannabis candy to campus and handed it out to other students, the Twin Rivers Unified School District confirmed Thursday. It happened at Castori Elementary School. The district said the candy was in a package that resembled skittles. School officials said, once they learned it was a cannabis product, parents were notified and the school nurse evaluated all the students who ate some. There are no reports of any students being hospitalized. Twin Rivers Unified said it is reminding students not to bring candy to school and not to share food with others.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California to open first new state park in 13 years

MODESTO — At a scenic spot where two rivers meet amid sprawling almond orchards and ranchlands between San Jose and Modesto, California’s state park system is about to get bigger. On Friday, as part of his revised May budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce that the...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

From Modesto to Red Bluff: Fallen firefighter going back home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter that recently died during preparations for a prescribed burn will be escorted by his crewmates through the Central Valley on Thursday. The crew members of Darin Banks, 26, will form a convoy that escorts his remains from Modesto back to his family home in Red Bluff. Banks was a […]
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galt, CA
Galt, CA
Sports
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
deltacollegian.net

Asparagus Fest doesn’t resemble previous events

The Asparagus Festival today is nowhere near what it was back in my day. No, I’m not going to go on a long rant about walking uphill both ways barefoot in the snow. I remember standing in line with my parents on unseasonably hot days in late April early May just to be able to have a taste of that amazing deep fried asparagus.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Cif#Tokay High School#Liberty Ranch
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Travel to Texas to Make Arrest

The Brentwood Police Department reported that they had traveled to the State of Texas to arrest Kevin Brown of San Pablo for crimes he committed in the city of Brentwood. According to Brentwood Lt. Walter O’Grodnick, the crime occurred on April 9 at a home within the city. Crimes include being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony assault, and residential burglary. No other information on the incident was released.
BRENTWOOD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Fatality on State Route 4 Near Pittsburg Area

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash near the Pittsburg area on the night of Saturday, May 7, 2022. The traffic collision took place along the eastbound lanes of State Route 4 just west of Railroad Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on...
PITTSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

Actor Jack Kehler dies at Cedars-Sinai in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jack Kehler, an actor who had roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "The Man in the High Castle," has died from complications from leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a report in Variety. He was 75. Eddie Kehler confirmed his father's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Was Metal Fencing Installed Along The I-80 Bridge Over The Sacramento River?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some viewers have said the newly installed metal fencing along the sides of the I-80 Bryte Bend bridge blocks one of the best views in the city along the stretch of freeway connecting West Sacramento and Natomas. Well, Caltrans says it serves a specific purpose. Caltrans District 3 said a total of 110 feet of fencing was placed along both sides of the freeway to prevent debris from falling on railroad tracks below. See photos of the fencing below. I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 2- CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 3 - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3) The bridge provides one of the best views of the city as drivers can see the Sacramento River and the downtown skyline among most other surrounding areas like West Sacramento and Natomas. The addition of the fencing came during the ongoing construction of the bridge which Caltrans said is expected to be complete by next week. Caltrans said electrical work still needs to be done.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man sentenced in 2017 Richmond pot grow shootout

OAKLAND (CBS SF)  -- A 30-year-old Oakland man was sentenced Thursday to more than 6 years in federal prison for his participation in a failed robbery and ensuing shootout at a Richmond marijuana grow in 2017.U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Vernell Thrower pleaded guilty to his participation in the shootout and was given additional time for admitting to the sale of a machine gun.Thrower admitted that he and two others broke into a Richmond warehouse containing a large marijuana grow during the late evening of August 1 and early hours of August 2, 2017.Once inside, they cut 200 marijuana...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS 8

California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

SAN DIEGO — Along some of California's busiest streets and highways, hanging about ten feet off the ground, stand iron-green colored bells. You've probably driven past a bell without noticing; most of them stand in what are now everyday spots, like the one next to a bus stop on Gilman Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Found In Water In Rural Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found in rural Solano County late Thursday morning. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says, a little after 11 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Liberty Island Road and Malcolm Lane in the Sacramento River Delta after someone reported seeing a possible body. At the scene, authorities found a body in the water. No details about the person have been released at this point. Authorities have also not indicated whether foul play is involved. Last year, the body of 19-year-old Danny Trask from Oakland was found in a ditch near Dixon in Solano County. According to DailyRepublic.com, the place where Trask was found was only 1,000 feet from Interstate 80. Detectives later arrested Mynard Simpson on suspicion of murder in connection to Trask’s death. A preliminary hearing was held for Simpson in October. Nicole Samosa and Amani Jones were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder in the case.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy