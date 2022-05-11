CIF swim meet results

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some viewers have said the newly installed metal fencing along the sides of the I-80 Bryte Bend bridge blocks one of the best views in the city along the stretch of freeway connecting West Sacramento and Natomas. Well, Caltrans says it serves a specific purpose. Caltrans District 3 said a total of 110 feet of fencing was placed along both sides of the freeway to prevent debris from falling on railroad tracks below. See photos of the fencing below. I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 2- CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 3 - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3) The bridge provides one of the best views of the city as drivers can see the Sacramento River and the downtown skyline among most other surrounding areas like West Sacramento and Natomas. The addition of the fencing came during the ongoing construction of the bridge which Caltrans said is expected to be complete by next week. Caltrans said electrical work still needs to be done.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO