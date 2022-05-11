ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss the Candidates Forum?

Cover picture for the articleWatch the forum from Tuesday, May 3rd to learn about the candidates...

Once Upon A Book Fest @ the Ashland Public Library

Once Upon A BookFest... is a one of its kind book festival devoted to the kids, tweens, teens, and their families. We'll be hosting authors and illustrators whose books you've loved or that you'll love discovering! The day will be spent in workshops, meeting the authors, and hanging out with fellow book lovers. It's going to be magical!
MHAM- Guided Crystal Meditation during Human Services Wellness Fair

In-person event 5:30-6pm @ the Ashland Community Center in the Game Room. 162 W Union St. Ashland, MA. Hannah Stein, Owner Ashland REIKI & Wellness Center, leading a guided crystal meditation. Appropriate for ages 5 & older. Description:. Come and enjoy a free Guided Meditation offered by Hannah Stein, Owner...
