TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — A bear in Tahoe City had to be euthanized after a driver hit the 400-pound animal and kept going. People in Tahoe City called the big guy “Papa Bear.” He’d been part of the community there for more than 15 years, according to the Bear League. The only witness of the fatal collision was a woman taking her children to school. “We’ve got wildlife here, and they don’t always look both ways before they cross all the time,” said Ann Bryant, executive director of the Bear League. She saw the badly injured bear suffering in the snow. “It was just completely...

TAHOE CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO