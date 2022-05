An Ottawa woman sits in the La Salle County Jail following her arrest on a drug charge. The Trident drug task force, together with the Streator Police Department, conducted a buy-bust operation on Wednesday near the 1400 block of North Wasson Street in Streator. During the operation, agents conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from 28-year-old Brianna Woodard. Following the buy, Woodard was arrested and taken to the Streator PD for further investigation. At that point, she was charged with one count of unlawful delivery of Meth. That's a Class-2 Felony.

STREATOR, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO