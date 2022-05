Pastor Rick Reynolds has always been into helping people. Makes sense, as he takes his religious tenets pretty seriously. But when he started at the Branch Villa nursing home after graduating from college, he had no idea it would thrust him into a nearly 30-year career helping Seattle’s unhoused population. After 28 years as director of Operation Nightwatch, an organization that has spent about a half a century feeding and finding housing for people experiencing homelessness, Reynolds is retiring this month.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO