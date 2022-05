Coronavirus cases are rising across several Massachusetts counties, including Suffolk, according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data released this week. State data shows a weekly average of 368.82 new cases per 100,000 residents, or 6.25% positivity — a level not seen since the end of January when cases spiked in the wake of the Omicron variant. Health officials have worried for weeks about the spread of Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO