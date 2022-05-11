Have you seen Desirae? Oakland County detectives seek tips on missing 31-year-old woman

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- The Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team has been looking, without success, for a 31-year-old woman who disappeared over the weekend.

Desirae Ann Cunningham of Pontiac was on Livingston Ave in Pontiac, and hasn't been seen by her family or friends since Saturday, May 7.

She was reported missing by her family on Sunday, and since that time, OCSO detectives, Search and Rescue, uniformed deputies and a drone unit have been searching for Cunningham.

Now they are asking for help from the public.

Anyone who knows where Cunningham is, who has seen her recently, or who has any information that could help is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4954.

There is no description of her clothing at this time, and no further information was released.