Call your shot: Lopez predicts Texans' 2022 schedule

By John P Lopez, In The Loop
 3 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - The Sorcerer is going to take a stab at the 2022 NFL schedule.

Last year, I picked three games on the button. This year, I nailed six of the top 10 picks in the NFL Draft.

So here you go, I have my thoughts on why these games will be where they will be:

Week One – vs. Chiefs. (Sure. I’ll believe the report. But wow. Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me)

Week Two – at Indianapolis (In one of the strangest scheduling quirks I’ve seen, the Texans haven’t played the Colts before Week Four since 2011 – and that was only once. The rest were after Week Five)

Week Three – vs. Browns (I just don’t think there’s any way the civil suit gets settled. Big, big early game for both squads, but not on prime time.)

Week Four – at Chicago. (Early-season Thursday night game gets the Texans obligation out of the way early, before things start to presumably go really south.)

Week Five – vs. Tennessee. (Gotta stack up a couple of division games. This one starts a three-game run)

Week Six – vs. Jaguars. (Davis vs. Trevor. Sure, why not?)

Week Seven – at Dallas Cowboys. (The obligatory mid-season tough stretch begins and the Texans have to make-or-break here)

Week Eight – at Denver. (Not the worst weather, but an Oct. 30 tough one vs. Russell Wilson)

Week Nine – Bye. They’re gonna need it.’

Week 10 – vs. Chargers (Oh, my. The AFC West is coming right after the Bye. This is the middle leg in a huge, tough stretch)

Week 11 – vs. Colts. (Yet another in the obligatory tough stretch)

Week 12 – at Las Vegas. (Thanksgiving Weekend in Las Vegas. Let’s gooooo.)

Week 13 – at Tennessee. (Whew. That stretch of Cowboys, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Titans is when the Texans start to realize they are what they thought they were.)

Week 14 – vs. Eagles. (Jalen Hurts comes back home in somewhat of a breather after the tough stretch)

Week 15 – at Miami. (Softer part of the schedule toward the end of the year, but what are the Texans playing for?)

Week 16 – vs. Commanders. (Ho-hum. Plenty of seats at NRG on Christmas Eve.)

Week 17 – at Giants.

Week 18 – at Jacksonville. (The Bryce Bowl … if it becomes evident Davis Mills ain’t it. There’s always one of these.)

John P. Lopez is co-host of In The Loop , weekdays on SportsRadio 610 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lopez has covered Houston sports for more than 30 years as a reporter, columnist and radio host. He's also authored or co-authored four books, including "My Life In The Fast Lane, with former NFL star Dan Pastorini."

