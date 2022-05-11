ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Special hours for customer service counter

roseville.ca.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseville Transit's customer service counter at 316 Vernon Street will be operating modified hours of 9 a.m. - noon and...

www.roseville.ca.us

roseville.ca.us

Playtime at the pool for parents and tots

Little Splashers is a special playtime for parents and tots to play around at the indoor pool. You can enjoy Little Splashers year round at Mike Shellito Indoor Pool and during the summer at Roseville Aquatics Complex. Fee is $5 for one parent and child, $3 for each additional person....
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rite Aid Pharmacy – Reported Closed

(916) 782-2120 – Phone now redirects to Safeway Pharmacy. Incorrect or outdated info on this listing? Let us know!. Roseville Today is locally owned and community supported. We have NO AFFILIATION with yellow books, print or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Placer County, CA
Traffic
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Traffic
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Traffic
KCRA.com

Photos: PG&E maps out locations where power lines will be buried in 2022-23

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced last year it plans to underground, or bury, 10,000 miles of power lines in high-fire risk areas. PG&E provided KCRA 3 Investigates with maps of specific project information for El Dorado, Napa, Placer and Sonoma counties where undergrounding work has already been completed and where some of the undergrounding work is planned for 2022-23.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Easy Money: How disability scams became 'the next wave' of EDD fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mike Holm had a diabetic ulcer on his foot. It had been there too long. "I've had both my knees replaced. So that knee on that, on the left leg became infected due to the infection in the foot," Holm said, sitting in his Rocklin home. He was in the hospital for nearly a month and in a nursing care facility for another month just to heal.
SACRAMENTO, CA
roseville.ca.us

What's happening in Roseville News Summary

ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Record-setting price tag for Citrus Heights house

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A seven-bedroom, five-bath home in Citrus Heights could break the record for the most expensive house sold in the city with a price tag of $1.25 million. The property at 8047 Holly Drive sits on just under an acre of land with two homes, one that is 2,235-square-feet and the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighter Darin Banks Killed On The Job By Falling Tree In Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Northern California firefighter was killed by a dead tree that fell while he was performing prep work for a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County on Friday, his employer Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression announced over the weekend. Darin Banks, 26, of Red Bluff leaves behind a son, 4, a mother, siblings, grandparents and great-grandparents, Jess R. Wills, president of Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Darin, and we ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow,” Wills said. The incident...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Three Wildfires Break Out Around State

After a windy day Wednesday, there are now three wildfires burning around California. The Coastal Fire in Laguna Beach has already destroyed 20 homes in the gated community of Laguna Niguel and is threatening more; the other two fires are burning in the Sierra east of Fresno. [LA Times / Bay Area News Group]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
natomasbuzz.com

Overturned Big Rig Closes I-80 for Hours

Footage from a Caltrans closed-circuit TV camera shows the accident scene at about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. An overturned big rig closed westbound Interstate 80, just east of Interstate 5 in Natomas Wednesday night. All lanes of traffic were blocked when a big rig and multiple vehicles collided...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Affordable housing complex open in North Auburn amid increased rent prices

AUBURN, Calif. — A new 79-unit affordable housing community has opened its doors in North Auburn. Leaders with Placer County and Mercy Housing California, which collaborated on the development, hosted a grand opening ceremony for Mercy North Auburn at Rock Creek on Wednesday. The apartments and townhomes sit on...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis Residents Call For Action Against Growing Foxtail Problem

DAVIS (CBS13) — People in Davis say their city has a weed problem, and they’re worried those weeds are impacting their pets. Foxtails are everywhere; they’re growing along walkways and taking over sidewalks. The weeds in one city lot top five feet. “The City of Davis used to keep their greenbelts very fine and we’re very well known for that,” Mary Ann Laumus said. “And our bike lanes and walkways, the City doesn’t seem to be able to maintain them anymore.” Laumus got so fed up that she pulled some of the weeds herself and posted the pictures online. Other neighbors followed suit, with...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Battle Fire In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a vegetation fire in West Sacramento early Thursday afternoon. The fire was near Sacramento Avenue and Douglas Street. A plume of smoke could be seen rising from the area. Fire crews at the scene were able to contain it to around a 1/4 of an acre. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Weather: Difference Between A Funnel Cloud, Gustnado, and Tornado

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last few months, viewers have sent in photos wondering if they saw a tornado, funnel cloud, or gustnado, and here is the difference between the three. On Tuesday, a viewer sent a photo from their backyard to CBS13’s Tracy Humphrey, saying they saw a funnel cloud. After sending it to the National Weather Service, it was confirmed to be a gustnado. As Tracy Humphrey explained, a funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado. A gustnado is still a swirl or an eddy; it is not part of the parent cloud. It is an independent eddy that swirls. According to the National Weather Service, an eddy is swirling currents of air at variance with the main current. The big difference is that the swirl that comes with a gustnado does not extend from the base of the cloud all the way down. The wind swirls forming the eddy do not connect to a cloud base. If they did, it would be a funnel cloud.
SACRAMENTO, CA

