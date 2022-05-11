ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Peyton and Eli Manning speak to Notre Dame football team

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Quite the stir was created a couple weeks ago when Super Bowl champion former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning showed up on Notre Dame’s campus. It had nothing to do with their megastar nephew Arch Manning, who is the nation’s top recruit in 2023, but instead was do film for their show, “Peyton’s Places” that airs on ESPN.

It wasn’t all about their show however as both of the two-time super bowl winning starting quarterbacks delivered a message to the Notre Dame football team. Peyton’s message was about the best players needing to set an example while Eli’s spoke to doing it for a teammate instead of for yourself.

Certainly both of those were messages anyone in that room could use to hear.

No word yet on when the Notre Dame episode of “Peyton’s Places” will air but we’ll certainly share that with you when thats announced.

