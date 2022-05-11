ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kyrie Irving Tweeted A Photo On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDe4p_0faimnMf00

Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Wednesday with a GIF. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Last season, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with a GIF on Wednesday.

The Nets had a disappointing season that saw them finish the regular season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers (which they did) in the play-in tournament just to make the NBA Playoffs.

In the first-round they faced off with the Boston Celtics, who they beat in just five games the season before.

This season, the Celtics swept the Nets, so the Nets (who were the preseason favorites to win the title) ended their season without winning a game in the playoffs.

Irving (and Kevin Durant) signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and the pair have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs during their tenure with the franchise.

The 2011 first overall pick had an interesting year, because he began his season away from the team and later became a part-time player (only on road games due to the New York City vaccine mandate).

The mandate ended up getting lifted, but between his inconsistent presence in the lineup, and the trade of James Harden, the season for the Nets was very volatile.

On Wednesday, Nets General Manager Sean Marks was asked about the future of Irving with the Nets.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Klay Thompson’s Dating History Includes a Model Who Starred in Spider-Man

I could watch Klay Thompson shoot spot-up shots for hours. It’s the prettiest in the world, and the primary reason why he and superstar teammate Stephen Curry are a lethal combination known as “The Splash Brothers.” Curry can create any imaginable shot off the dribble, but the second you focus your defensive efforts towards him, he’ll kick it out to Thompson. It’s beautiful for Warriors fans and a nightmare for everyone else. And for Thompson, his situation set him up to have a successful career in the National Basketball Association.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has A Message For All NBA Fans

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. They actually chewed them up, spit them out, and then buried them in the dirt. Game 5 ended with a whopping 134-95 win for the Grizzlies, giving them a massive victory right before the series heads back to California.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Gif#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Nets General
NBC Sports

Draymond rips Perk in rant after Dubs advance; Perk responds

Sometimes, all Draymond Green needs is a spark to get him going. Ahead of the Warriors' 110-96 series-clinching win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday night, unbeknownst to everyone else, that spark was provided by none other than ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. After the Warriors eliminated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy