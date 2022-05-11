ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

See UN ambassador's response to Putin's speech

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Kylie Atwood interviews US ambassador to the United Nations...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Examiner

Psaki heckled throughout tearful White House briefing room send-off

Jen Psaki's final White House press briefing featured tearful goodbyes, a handful of guests, and repeated heckling from a reporter in the room. Psaki, who also served as communications director in the Obama White House, is leaving the Biden administration after over 15 months, which saw her brief reporters 224 times in the White House's James Brady Press Briefing Room or aboard Air Force One. She is expected to join NBC News in the fall.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Nations#Russian President#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”. The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report. The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
TheWrap

Update: Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with a response from Sean Hannity and information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
150K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy