See UN ambassador's response to Putin's speech

Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”. The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report. The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO