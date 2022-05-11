In Knappa, a revived music program sees early success

Buy Now The Knappa School District has brought back music education. Ethan Myers/The Astorian

Instruments line the wall of a classroom at Knappa High School: horns, percussion, strings, a piano and many more. Some are new, some are up to 70 years old, music teacher Jim Achilles estimates.

The space has just recently begun to resemble its old form.

Jim Achilles is the Knappa music teacher. Ethan Myers/The Astorian

Achilles recalls removing tables, desks and packed boxes to bring the old band room – which had become a storage room – back to its old glory.

Knappa School District’s music program, once a casualty of budget cuts in the early 2000s, is making a comeback.

Several weeks ago near Portland, students from the middle school beginning band, the high school choir and percussion programs gave their first off-site performance, the district’s first since 2003.

“I’ve seen them from their start – some of them just last fall picking up an instrument for the first time – and to see them able to do a solid performance in that kind of setting, under a lot of pressure, was really fun for me to see,” Knappa Superintendent Bill Fritz said. “I really value music and the arts and to see our kids thriving in that area is a blast for me.”

The festival – Music in the Parks – saw the school district take home several awards. While all three groups took home first place, Achilles noted that since there were not many other schools in their divisions, he put more emphasis on their ratings. The beginning band – which doesn’t typically perform at festivals – received a rating of “good,” while the two high school groups were rated “excellent.”

“It was nerve-wracking,” Madeline Lindstrom, of the high school choir, said. With only five students in the group, there is nowhere to hide, Achilles said.

The students from Knappa also took home the spirit award, which is given based on attitude and support for the other schools.

“To receive that on their first festival out, to have the festival director acknowledge our district in a way that dealt with student conduct was a tremendous encouragement to my students and my chaperones as well,” Achilles said.

When Fritz was brought on as superintendent in the summer of 2020, he wondered why the school district did not have a music program. The community had previously indicated a desire for the program to return, and it soon became a priority for Fritz.

The Knappa School District sees value in music education for students. Ethan Myers/The Astorian

Through the state’s Student Investment Account, the opportunity arose to put Knappa back on the music map.

In December 2020, the school district hired Achilles, who had an extensive background in music and education, to build the program from scratch.

While volunteers and teachers had done some work to keep music intact, the music program had become a distant memory.

Music rooms took on other purposes. The music library was thrown out. Instruments were put in cupboards, with many in desperate need of repair, or as Achilles puts it, “ridden hard and put away wet.”

Despite the tall task, by January 2021, music classes were back.

“Just the basics of even how to count – the basic music rhythm and things like that – it was all brand new to almost all of them … it was really starting everybody at the most basic level,” Achilles said.

With Achilles at the helm, the school district now teaches music from kindergarten-through-12th grade.

“There were a lot of things to overcome, but in general, the district personnel, teachers and many parents have been very supportive, wonderfully supportive,” he said. “It’s a slow start – small classes, slow start – but we’ve made really good progress this year.”

One of Achilles’ priorities is getting instruments in students’ hands as early as possible. While second graders use recorders, third and fourth graders play big African marimbas. Fifth graders use concert instruments – ones made from plastic to maximize durability.

In building the program from the ground up, Achilles sees real value for the students and community with the return of music education.

“The science is in … learning a musical instrument in the context of a group does teach you how to process information and learn,” he said. “ ... What we’re doing is we’re opening the lives of these kids and it’s something that will increase their value of life and enjoyment of life for the rest of their life. And if they run with it, they can play for the rest of their life.”

Citing personal reasons, Achilles is stepping away at the end of the school year to begin doing private lessons.

Fritz plans to keep the momentum moving forward and is interviewing potential candidates to take the reins.

“I wanted every child to find something they love about coming to school … to now have (music) as one of our options, where it does so many good things for people, we owed it to them to do that,” Fritz said.