Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $14 million in Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) tax credits for 197 early-stage technology companies across Pennsylvania. “It’s vital to support our tech entrepreneurs here at home and foster their growth,” Gov. Wolf said. “These tax credits help reduce the burden on companies as they are just starting out. In turn, these businesses and entrepreneurs will push Pennsylvania’s thriving tech sector forward.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO