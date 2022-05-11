ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Thermal and mechanical characterization of nanoporous two-dimensional MoS membranes

By Van-Trung Pham
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor practical application, determining the thermal and mechanical characterization of nanoporous two-dimensional MoS2Â membranes is critical. To understand the influences of the temperature and porosity on the mechanical properties of single-layer MoS2 membrane, uniaxial and biaxial tensions were conducted using molecular dynamics simulations. It was found that Young's modulus, ultimate strength,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Spintronics: How an atom-thin insulator helps transport spins

An intermediate layer consisting of a few atoms is helping to improve the transport of spin currents from one material to another. Until now, this process involves significant losses. A team from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Microstructure Physics, and the Freie Universität Berlin reports in the ACS scientific journal Nano Letters on how this can be avoided. The researchers thus demonstrate important new insights relevant for many spintronic applications, including energy-efficient and ultra-fast storage technologies of the future.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Investigating the presence of adsorbed species on Pt steps at low potentials

The study of the OH adsorption process on Pt single crystals is of paramount importance since this adsorbed species is considered the main intermediate in many electrochemical reactions of interest, in particular, those oxidation reactions that require a source of oxygen. So far, it is frequently assumed that the OH adsorption on PtÂ only takes place at potentials higher than 0.55"‰V (versus the reversible hydrogen electrode), regardless of the Pt surface structure. However, by CO displacement experiments, alternating current voltammetry, and Raman spectroscopy, we demonstrate here that OH is adsorbed at more negative potentials on the low coordinated Pt atoms, the Pt steps. This finding opens a new door in the mechanistic study of many relevant electrochemical reactions, leading to a better understanding that, ultimately, can be essential to reach the final goal of obtaining improved catalysts for electrochemical applications of technological interest.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermal Expansion#Mos#Membrane#Temperature Gradient#Mos2#Nemd
Nature.com

Luminescent concentrators enable highly efficient and broadband photodetection

With luminescent concentrators, the high quantum yield luminescence emitted by embedded chromophores, featuring a broad absorption spectrum, can be well-tuned to match the peak response of integrated photodetectors. This integration can substantially enhance the device photoresponse all the way from deep UV to near-IR. The concept of luminescent concentrators (LCs)...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Salinamide F, new depsipeptide antibiotic and inhibitor of bacterial RNA polymerase from a marine-derived Streptomyces sp.

Several drawing errors occurred when the structure of salinamide F (1) was drawn for publication. Below on the left is the incorrect structure as published, followed on the right by the correct structure. Arrows illustrate where errors were made in atom labelling and the stereochemistry at C-62, 44, and 7 has been properly indicated. As stated in the text, the structure of salinamide F (1) is identical to the structures of salinamides A and B (2, 3) (J. Org. Chem. 1999, 64, 1145"“1150), except for hydrolysis of the epoxide. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dual targeting of IKAROS and MENIN in MLL-r AML

The transcription factor IKAROS is essential to maintaining a leukemogenic gene-expression profile mediated by transcription factors encoded by HOXA@ and MEIS1 in MLL1-rearranged (MLL-r) acute myeloid leukemia. Pharmacological degradation of IKAROS increases the effectiveness of inhibitors of the MLL1"“MENIN protein"“protein interaction, which leads to more-robust disruption of leukemogenic transcriptional networks and enhanced therapeutic benefit in preclinical models.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multivalent 9-O-Acetylated-sialic acid glycoclusters as potent inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2 infection

The recent emergence of highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants illustrates the urgent need to better understand the molecular details of the virus binding to its host cell and to develop anti-viral strategies. While many studies focused on the role of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptor in the infection, others suggest the important role of cell attachment factors such as glycans. Here, we use atomic force microscopy to study these early binding events with the focus on the role of sialic acids (SA). We show that SARS-CoV-2 binds specifically to 9-O-acetylated-SA with a moderate affinity, supporting its role as an attachment factor during virus landing to cell host surfaces. For therapeutic purposes and based on this finding, we have designed novel blocking molecules with various topologies and carrying a controlled number of SA residues, enhancing affinity through a multivalent effect. Inhibition assays show that the AcSA-derived glycoclusters are potent inhibitors of cell binding and infectivity, offering new perspectives in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mobility enhancement in heavily doped semiconductors via electron cloaking

Doping is central for solid-state devices from transistors to thermoelectric energy converters. The interaction between electrons and dopants plays a pivotal role in carrier transport. Conventional theory suggests that the Coulomb field of the ionized dopants limits the charge mobility at high carrier densities, and that either the atomic details of the dopants are unimportant or the mobility can only be further degraded, while experimental results often show that dopant choice affects mobility. In practice, the selection of dopants is still mostly a trial-and-error process. Here we demonstrate, via first-principles simulation and comparison with experiments, that a large short-range perturbation created by selected dopants can in fact counteract the long-range Coulomb field, leading to electron transport that is nearly immune to the presence of dopants. Such "cloaking" of dopants leads to enhanced mobilities at high carrier concentrations close to the intrinsic electron"“phonon scattering limit. We show that the ionic radius can be used to guide dopant selection in order to achieve such an electron-cloaking effect. Our finding provides guidance to the selection of dopants for solid-state conductors to achieve high mobility for electronic, photonic, and energy conversion applications.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Modification of the vacuum-steam thawing method of meat by using the initial stage of sublimation dehydration

Vacuum-steam thawing is one of the methods used for defrosting food, realized in the atmosphere of water vapour under the conditions of reduced pressure. The water vapour formed in vacuum with the temperature of 20Â Â°C fills the defrosting chamber and condenses on the surface of the defrosted product. The condensated steam has the role of thermal energy carried enabling product thawing. The study presents a modification of this method, introducing an additional stage of sublimation-dehydration vacuum steam thawing (SRVST). The study was carried out for different variants of initial sublimation degree (in the range from 0 to 15%) of a slice of pork loin (m. longissimus lumborum) assessing the final effect of the process of vacuum-steam thawing. Thawing kinetics was determined with the SRVST method, degree of sample defrosting and level of their rehydration. Based on the results it was demonstrated that the use of 12% sublimation dehydration of a meat sample enables its complete defrosting (reaching the temperature not exceeding the cryoscopic temperature).
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Constructing chemical stable 4-carboxyl-quinoline linked covalent organic frameworks via Doebner reaction for nanofiltration

Covalent linkages are the key component of covalent organic frameworks (COFs). The development of stable and functional linkages is essential to expand the COFs family and broaden their application prospects. In this work, we report the synthesis of crystalline and chemical stable 4-carboxyl-quinoline linked COFs (QL-COFs) via Doebner reactions in both one-pot (OP) and post-synthetic modification (PSM) methods. Both methods can be universally applied to most of the reported imine COFs family via bottom-up construction or linkage conversion. Owing to the contractive pore size, more hydrophilic structure and better chemical stability than the conventional imine COFs endowed by 4-carboxyl-quinoline linkage, QL-COFs are supposed to possess a wider application range. We further demonstrate the nanofiltration membrane (NFM) based on QL-COF exhibited a desirable separation capacity with high rejection for small dye molecules (> 90%), high water permeance (850"‰L"‰mâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 MPaâˆ’1) and tolerance of extreme conditions (1"‰M HCl/NaOH), which were benefitted from the enhanced properties of QL-COFs. Additionally, efficient ion sieving properties were also achieved by QL-COF membrane. We anticipate that this work opens up a way for the construction of robust and functional COFs materials for practical applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A smart ball sensor fabricated by laser kirigami of graphene for personalized long-term grip strength monitoring

Grip strength is an important indicator of health conditions and needs to be monitored for health management. However, different populations (e.g., babies and rehabilitation patients) have different hand sizes and different levels of grip strengths, requiring a personalized sensor to monitor grip strength. In this paper, we developed a smart ball sensor by laser kirigami of graphene for personalized grip strength monitoring. To realize the rational utilization of space, a transparent pill shell embedding all electronic accessories is installed in the center of the ball sensor with a spiral-sensing unit fabricated by laser kirigami of graphene on the surface. Furthermore, we assessed the influence of contact area between hand and ball on grip strength using finite-element analysis (FEA), which was then considered in our results readout. The grip strength can be continuously read by a mobile phone in a wireless manner. The smart ball sensor demonstrated a high performance in vitro against gold-standard method in diseased and healthy subjects. It would be a powerful tool for personalized long-term monitoring of grip strength, especially suitable for specific populations such as babies and sensitive enough for samll grip strength.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

In-plane optical and electrical anisotropy in low-symmetry layered GeS microribbons

Layered group-IV monochalcogenides, including GeS, GeSe, SnS, and SnSe, garner attention because of their anisotropic structures and properties. Here, we report on the growth of GeS microribbons via chemical vapor transport (CVT), which affords each of them with a low-symmetry orthorhombic structure and anisotropic optical and electronic properties. The single-crystalline nature of the GeS microribbon, which has a typical thickness of ~30"‰nm, is confirmed. Polarized Raman spectra reveal angle-dependent intensities that are attributed to the anisotropic layered structure of GeS microribbons. The photoluminescence (PL) spectra reveal a peak at ~1.66"‰eV. The angle-dependent PL and anisotropic absorption spectroscopy results provide evidence for a distinct anisotropic optical transition near the energy band edges; this phenomenon is also predicted by our density functional theory (DFT)-based calculations. Strong in-plane direct-current transport anisotropy is observed under dark and white illumination by using back-gate cross-shaped field effect transistors (CSFETs) fabricated with the GeS microribbon; significant gate-tunable conductivity is also confirmed. The strong anisotropy is further confirmed by the DFT-calculated effective mass ratio. Our findings not only support the application of GeS microribbons in anisotropic photoelectronic transistors but also provide more possibilities for other functional device applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Phase-matched high-order harmonic generation in pre-ionized noble gases

One of the main difficulties of efficiently generating high-order harmonics in long neutral-gas targets is to reach the phase-matching conditions. The issue is that the medium cannot be sufficiently ionized by the driving laser due to plasma defocusing. We propose a method to improve the phase-matching by pre-ionizing the gas using a weak capillary discharge. We have demonstrated this mechanism, for the first time, in absorption-limited XUV generation by an 800Â nm femtosecond laser in argon and krypton. The ability to control phase-mismatch is confirmed by an analytical model and numerical simulations of the entire generation process. Our method allows toÂ increase the efficiency of the harmonic generation significantly, paving the way towards photon-hungry applications of these compact short-wavelength sources.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Deep learning acceleration of multiscale superresolution localization photoacoustic imaging

A superresolution imaging approach that localizes very small targets, such as red blood cells or droplets of injected photoacoustic dye, has significantly improved spatial resolution in various biological and medical imaging modalities. However, this superior spatial resolution is achieved by sacrificing temporal resolution because many raw image frames, each containing the localization target, must be superimposed to form a sufficiently sampled high-density superresolution image. Here, we demonstrate a computational strategy based on deep neural networks (DNNs) to reconstruct high-density superresolution images from far fewer raw image frames. The localization strategy can be applied for both 3D label-free localization optical-resolution photoacoustic microscopy (OR-PAM) and 2D labeled localization photoacoustic computed tomography (PACT). For the former, the required number of raw volumetric frames is reduced from tens to fewer than ten. For the latter, the required number of raw 2D frames is reduced by 12 fold. Therefore, our proposed method has simultaneously improved temporal (via the DNN) and spatial (via the localization method) resolutions in both label-free microscopy and labeled tomography. Deep-learning powered localization PA imaging can potentially provide a practical tool in preclinical and clinical studies requiring fast temporal and fine spatial resolutions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Piezo1 activation using Yoda1 inhibits macropinocytosis in A431 human epidermoid carcinoma cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10153-8, published online 15 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Jan Vincent V. Arafiles which was incorrectly given as Jan Vincent Arafiles. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Masashi Maekawa. Present...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Viv: multiscale visualization of high-resolution multiplexed bioimaging data on the web

To the Editor - Advances in highly multiplexed imaging have enabled the comprehensive profiling of complex tissues in healthy and diseased states, facilitating the study of fundamental biology and human disease at spatially resolved, subcellular resolution1,2. Although the rapid innovation of biological imaging brings significant scientific value, the proliferation of technologies without unification of interoperable standards has created challenges that limit the analysis and sharing of results. The adoption of community-designed next-generation file formats (NGFF) is a proposed solution to promote bioimaging interoperability at scale3. Here we introduce Viv (https://github.com/hms-dbmi/viv), an open-source bioimaging visualization library that supports OME-TIFF4 and OME-NGFF3 directly on the web. Viv addresses a critical limitation of most web-based bioimaging viewers by removing a dependency on server-side rendering, offering a flexible toolkit for browsing multi-terabyte datasets on both mobile and desktop devices-without software installation.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy