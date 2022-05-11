Thermal and mechanical characterization of nanoporous two-dimensional MoS membranes
For practical application, determining the thermal and mechanical characterization of nanoporous two-dimensional MoS2Â membranes is critical. To understand the influences of the temperature and porosity on the mechanical properties of single-layer MoS2 membrane, uniaxial and biaxial tensions were conducted using molecular dynamics simulations. It was found that Young's modulus, ultimate strength,...www.nature.com
Comments / 0