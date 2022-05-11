ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Design and evaluation of 3D-printed auxetic structures coated by CWPU/graphene as strain sensor

By Hyeong Yeol Choi
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strain sensor characterized by elasticity has recently been studied in various ways to be applied to monitoring humans or robots. Here, 4 types of 3D-printed auxetic lattice structures using thermoplastic polyurethane as raw material were characterized: truss and honeycomb with positive Poisson's ratio and chiral truss and re-entrant with negative...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Light-induced activation of boron doping in hydrogenated amorphous silicon for over 25% efficiency silicon solar cells

Recent achievements in amorphous/crystalline silicon heterojunction (SHJ) solar cells and perovskite/SHJ tandem solar cells place hydrogenated amorphous silicon (a-Si:H) at the forefront of photovoltaics. Due to the extremely low effective doping efficiency of trivalent boron in amorphous tetravalent silicon, light harvesting of aforementioned devices is limited by their fill factors (FFs), a direct metric of the charge carrier transport. It is challenging but crucial to develop highly conductive doped a-Si:H with minimal FF losses. Here we report that light soaking can efficiently boost the dark conductance of boron-doped a-Si:H thin films. Light induces diffusion and hopping of weakly bound hydrogen atoms, which activates boron doping. The effect is reversible and the dark conductivity decreases over time when the solar cell is no longer illuminated. By implementing this effect to SHJ solar cells, we achieved a certified total-area power conversion efficiency of 25.18% with a FF of 85.42% on a 244.63"‰cm2 wafer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In-plane optical and electrical anisotropy in low-symmetry layered GeS microribbons

Layered group-IV monochalcogenides, including GeS, GeSe, SnS, and SnSe, garner attention because of their anisotropic structures and properties. Here, we report on the growth of GeS microribbons via chemical vapor transport (CVT), which affords each of them with a low-symmetry orthorhombic structure and anisotropic optical and electronic properties. The single-crystalline nature of the GeS microribbon, which has a typical thickness of ~30"‰nm, is confirmed. Polarized Raman spectra reveal angle-dependent intensities that are attributed to the anisotropic layered structure of GeS microribbons. The photoluminescence (PL) spectra reveal a peak at ~1.66"‰eV. The angle-dependent PL and anisotropic absorption spectroscopy results provide evidence for a distinct anisotropic optical transition near the energy band edges; this phenomenon is also predicted by our density functional theory (DFT)-based calculations. Strong in-plane direct-current transport anisotropy is observed under dark and white illumination by using back-gate cross-shaped field effect transistors (CSFETs) fabricated with the GeS microribbon; significant gate-tunable conductivity is also confirmed. The strong anisotropy is further confirmed by the DFT-calculated effective mass ratio. Our findings not only support the application of GeS microribbons in anisotropic photoelectronic transistors but also provide more possibilities for other functional device applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Direct synthesis of highly stretchable ceramic nanofibrous aerogels via 3D reaction electrospinning

Ceramic aerogels are attractive for many applications due to their ultralow density, high porosity, and multifunctionality but are limited by the typical trade-off relationship between mechanical properties and thermal stability when used in extreme environments. In this work, we design and synthesize ceramic nanofibrous aerogels with three-dimensional (3D) interwoven crimped-nanofibre structures that endow the aerogels with superior mechanical performances and high thermal stability. These ceramic aerogels are synthesized by a direct and facile route, 3D reaction electrospinning. They display robust structural stability with structure-derived mechanical ultra-stretchability up to 100% tensile strain and superior restoring capacity up to 40% tensile strain, 95% bending strain and 60% compressive strain, high thermal stability from âˆ’196 to 1400"‰Â°C, repeatable stretchability at working temperatures up to 1300"‰Â°C, and a low thermal conductivity of 0.0228"‰W"‰mâˆ’1 Kâˆ’1 in air. This work would enable the innovative design of high-performance ceramic aerogels for various applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A smart ball sensor fabricated by laser kirigami of graphene for personalized long-term grip strength monitoring

Grip strength is an important indicator of health conditions and needs to be monitored for health management. However, different populations (e.g., babies and rehabilitation patients) have different hand sizes and different levels of grip strengths, requiring a personalized sensor to monitor grip strength. In this paper, we developed a smart ball sensor by laser kirigami of graphene for personalized grip strength monitoring. To realize the rational utilization of space, a transparent pill shell embedding all electronic accessories is installed in the center of the ball sensor with a spiral-sensing unit fabricated by laser kirigami of graphene on the surface. Furthermore, we assessed the influence of contact area between hand and ball on grip strength using finite-element analysis (FEA), which was then considered in our results readout. The grip strength can be continuously read by a mobile phone in a wireless manner. The smart ball sensor demonstrated a high performance in vitro against gold-standard method in diseased and healthy subjects. It would be a powerful tool for personalized long-term monitoring of grip strength, especially suitable for specific populations such as babies and sensitive enough for samll grip strength.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Deep learning acceleration of multiscale superresolution localization photoacoustic imaging

A superresolution imaging approach that localizes very small targets, such as red blood cells or droplets of injected photoacoustic dye, has significantly improved spatial resolution in various biological and medical imaging modalities. However, this superior spatial resolution is achieved by sacrificing temporal resolution because many raw image frames, each containing the localization target, must be superimposed to form a sufficiently sampled high-density superresolution image. Here, we demonstrate a computational strategy based on deep neural networks (DNNs) to reconstruct high-density superresolution images from far fewer raw image frames. The localization strategy can be applied for both 3D label-free localization optical-resolution photoacoustic microscopy (OR-PAM) and 2D labeled localization photoacoustic computed tomography (PACT). For the former, the required number of raw volumetric frames is reduced from tens to fewer than ten. For the latter, the required number of raw 2D frames is reduced by 12 fold. Therefore, our proposed method has simultaneously improved temporal (via the DNN) and spatial (via the localization method) resolutions in both label-free microscopy and labeled tomography. Deep-learning powered localization PA imaging can potentially provide a practical tool in preclinical and clinical studies requiring fast temporal and fine spatial resolutions.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

A simpler approach for creating quantum materials

Since graphene was first isolated and characterized in the early 2000s, researchers have been exploring ways to use this atomically thin nanomaterial because of its unique properties such as high tensile strength and conductivity. In more recent years, twisted bilayer graphene, made of two sheets of graphene twisted to a...
PHYSICS
Reuters

India asks GAIL to import LNG to meet rising city gas demand

NEW DELHI, May 10 (Reuters) - India has mandated state-run GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS) to import gas and buy from local difficult fields to meet growing demand growth from household and transport sectors as cheaper supplies from old blocks is not enough, a government order said. City gas distributors (CGD)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Stress"“strain and acoustic emission characteristics of cement-based materials used to simulate soft rock with fractures

Instability failure in rock mass engineering is closely related to expansion of joint fissures. In this study, uniaxial compression tests and acoustic emission (AE) measurements were carried out simultaneously on specimens of soft rock-like material with different fracture angles and connectivity values to better understand their influence on the deformation and failure of the material. The stress"“strain curve and AE signal of fractured soft rock-like material are similar to those of intact soft rock-like; specifically, they exhibit a compaction, elastic deformation, stable fracture development, and unstable fracture development. The main differences between fractured and intact material occur during post-peak failure stage. Under the combined influence of fracture angle and connectivity, the uniaxial compressive strength of fractured soft rock-like material (\(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}}\)) is lower than that of the intact soft rock-like material (fcu), and can be described by the relationship \(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}} = f_{cu} \cdot \alpha\), where \(\alpha\) is the strength reduction coefficient, fitted as \(\alpha = 0.8228 + 0.00411x - 0.00789y\). In this equation, x is the fracture angle (\(^\circ\)) and y is the fracture connectivity (%). Under uniaxial compression, the main types of secondary cracks were wing cracks and secondary coplanar cracks. The specimen with a fracture angle of 30Â° mainly underwent tensile failure under loading, whereas those with fracture angles of 45Â° and 60Â°mainly experienced shear failure under high-connectivity conditions (45%).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long use of continuous positive airway pressure protects against the development of treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity

Although preterm infant mortality is low, the proportion of patients with treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity (TR-ROP) is high in Japan. Various multicenter studies have reported the risk factors for TR-ROP; however, no large-scale studies have been conducted in Japan. We retrospectively analyzed 13,645 infants born at"‰<"‰28Â weeks' gestation (January 1, 2009"“December 31, 2018), and registered in the Neonatal Research Network of Japan database. TR-ROP was defined as ROP requiring retinal laser photocoagulation and/or intravitreal anti-vasoendothelial growth factor drugs. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to identify factors associated with TR-ROP development. The median gestational age of enrolled infants was 26Â weeks (interquartile range [IQR], 24"“27Â weeks), median birth weight was 760Â g (IQR, 620"“918Â g). Proportion of patients with TR-ROP was 30.3%. TR-ROP was significantly associated with birth at"‰<"‰26Â weeks' gestational age (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.54), blood transfusion (aOR 1.49), invasive ventilation"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 1.41), sepsis (aOR 1.29), birth weight"‰<"‰750Â g (aOR 1.28), intraventricular hemorrhage (aOR 1.33), delayed achievement of full enteral feeding"‰>"‰14Â days (aOR 1.28), and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 0.79). Supplemental oxygen"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days was not associated with TR-ROP development. Lower gestational age at birth and birth weight, blood transfusion, prolonged invasive ventilation, sepsis, intraventricular hemorrhage, and delayed achievement of full enteral feeding were risk factors for TR-ROP, whereas CPAP use was protective against TR-ROP.
HEALTH

