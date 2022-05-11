Montgomery County to Launch Fourth Phase of COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, Applications Available Starting May 16
Eligible Montgomery County renters can soon apply for additional COVID-19 rent relief through the fourth phase of the County’s Rent Relief program, which provides financial assistance for tenants that have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Administered by the County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
