Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County to Launch Fourth Phase of COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, Applications Available Starting May 16

montgomerycountymd.gov
 2 days ago

Eligible Montgomery County renters can soon apply for additional COVID-19 rent relief through the fourth phase of the County’s Rent Relief program, which provides financial assistance for tenants that have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Administered by the County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the...

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

montgomerycountymd.gov

Facing Past Due Water Bills? Low Income County Households Can Now Apply for Relief

Montgomery County households earning 60 percent or below of Maryland median income can now apply for assistance in paying past due water bills through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP is a new federally funded grant program to assist families that are experiencing hardship and are 30 days or more past due on their drinking water and wastewater bills.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

‘Bike to Work Day’ Will be Held on Friday, May 20, with Montgomery County Once Again Fully Involved

The Washington Region’s annual support of national Bike to Work Day will be held on Friday, May 20, and Montgomery County intends to be fully involved once again. Registration for the event is now open. The first 15,000 bicyclists who register and participate will get a free T-shirt and are automatically entered into a raffle for a chance to win a new bike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Two Vehicle Collision on Connecticut Avenue

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, May 12, 2022, at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive. At approximately 7:35 a.m., 4th District Officers and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary on Georgia Avenue; Surveillance Photographs Released

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Friday, May 2, 2022 at the Georgia Avenue Baptist Church in the 12500 block of Georgia Avenue. Detectives have released surveillance video photographs of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Two Dead Following Double Shooting in Germantown

Gaithersburg, MD – A 21-year-old male from Germantown and a 16-year-old male from Gaithersburg are deceased following the report of a shooting that occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive. At approximately 4:20 p.m., 5th District officers responded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Germantown Teenager

Germantown, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) area asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Germantown. Anaya Tillie-Santos was last seen on May 10, 2022 at approximately 11 a.m., in the 20700 block of Crystal...
GERMANTOWN, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing 16-Year-Old from Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Special Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Suani Aleman, also known as Suani Aleman-Quintero is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. At the time...
SILVER SPRING, MD

