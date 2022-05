One of the wonders of springtime is tasting the first fruit of the growing season: fresh, ripe strawberries. Their flavor is so mouth-watering and unique that candy companies mimic it. But fresh strawberries are superior to strawberry candy in many ways, including flavor, versatility, and body benefits. Besides vitamins and minerals, fresh strawberries provide plant compounds that help keep your body healthy.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO