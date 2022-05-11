ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, IA

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Two Month Long Investigation Into Theft Has Lead To An Arrest

By KC Meiners
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reported they have been investigating possible theft by an in-home health care nurse over the last two...

www.1380kcim.com

kiwaradio.com

Sheldon PD: 6 Arrests, 13 Charges & Warrants, Less Than 24 Hours

Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon Police had a busy twenty-four hours late this week. According to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, it all started shortly before 2:30 Thursday afternoon when they arrested 57-year-old Mark Muhlbauer on four counts of 5th Degree Theft. Less than 20 minutes later, they arrested 38-year-old Jonathon Koerselman on an O’Brien County Mittimus warrant. Then, about 4:20 Thursday afternoon, Burtch says his officers arrested 57-year-old Roy Persson on warrants from O’Brien County.
SHELDON, IA
1380kcim.com

Law Enforcement Opens Investigation Into Allegations Of Underage Dancers At Ossy’s Show Club In Carroll

Law enforcement has opened an investigation into Ossy’s Show Club in Carroll following allegations there were underaged female performers working at the facility. At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the Fort Dodge Police Department, along with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, executed a search warrant at the business in the 1200 block of Plaza Drive. Authorities say the warrant was part of an ongoing, multi-agency investigation. As of Friday, no charges have been filed in connection to the search warrant. Authorities ask anyone with relevant information pertaining to the inquiry to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-2323 or their local law enforcement agency.
CARROLL, IA
wbiw.com

Two arrested after officer spots wanted man in a vehicle

BEDFORD – A Bedford man and woman were arrested on Wednesday, on drug charges when a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped their vehicle after noticing the male was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. According to a probable cause affidavit, the officer spotted a Chevrolet Silverado at...
BEDFORD, IN
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf woman sentenced to probation in narcotics-theft case

A 32-year-old Bettendorf woman was sentenced to four years of supervised probation Friday after she was accused of stealing prescription narcotics from patients in 2020. Kelcy Ann Hamilton was accused of obtaining a prescription drug by “engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or subterfuge” between Sept. 21 and Dec. 3, 2020, while working as a nurse at Genesis Medical Center, court documents say.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing man found in Des Moines River

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River has been found. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt confirms the body of Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax, was recovered just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Bennington boat ramp.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kfornow.com

Narcotics Task Force Arrests Three People In Follow Up Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–Three people are in jail, following a drug investigation that authorities were following up on this week. Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Tuesday night happened to be following up on a drug investigation in the area of 64th and Francis, when they saw three people walk out a home and leave in a car. A few minutes later, officers contacted the three people in a parking lot near 56th and Holdrege. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said 40-year-old Daniel Drews took off on foot and dropped a backpack he was carrying.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three arrests and several charges after narcotics investigation follow-up

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested multiple people for controlled substance possession. The Lincoln Police Department said that Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., officers with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were following up on a narcotics investigation in the 1800 block of North 64th. Officials said that...
LINCOLN, NE
KCJJ

One killed in Cedar Rapids shooting, suspect arrested for murder

A Cedar Rapids man faces murder charges after a shooting Friday night. According to Cedar Rapids Police, a 9-1-1 caller reported hearing gunshots at 3906 Northwood Drive NE at about 9pm. Officers arrived on scene and located 39-year-old Ty Casey of Cedar Rapids suffering from a gunshot wound. Casey was pronounced dead at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Custer County is investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two people were found dead. According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), at roughly 1:45 a.m. Friday, local law enforcement in Custer County requested assistance from the NSP to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow.
BROKEN BOW, NE
KBUR

Hamilton woman arrested for meth possession

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Hamilton, Illinois woman for meth possession. At 1:36 AM Wednesday, May 11th, a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of US 136 and Second Street in Hamilton, IL.
HAMILTON, IL
KCRG.com

Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and another is accused of first-degree murder after a shooting death Friday night in Cedar Rapids. At about 9 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home at 3906 Northwood Drive NE on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Ty Casey, 39, of Cedar Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Dubuque man arrested after making comment about giving officer his “real ID”

A Dubuque man faces charges after allegedly being intoxicated in downtown Iowa City early Thursday morning, and inadvertently admitting to possession of a fake ID. A patrolling officer noticed 19-year-old Henry Tomecek having difficulties walking down Clinton Street just before 1:40 am. Upon making contact, the man allegedly had slurred speech, unsteady balance, bloodshot watery eyes, and the odor of ingested alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police: Man Arrested and Accused of Drugging, Assaulting Teen

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- Des Moines Police say a man is in custody, accused of assaulting a 15 year-old girl and injecting her with drugs. 59 year-old Mark Worthington is facing multiple charges after police say he injected the victim with methamphetamine, claiming it was medicine, and abused her at his Des Moines apartment on several occasions. Worthington is now barred from contacting the victim.
DES MOINES, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City shooting suspect taken into custody Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) - A search warrant at a Mason City home led to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a shooting. At 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a house on the 100 block of 8th Street SW in an attempt to locate 27-year-old Kalab Van Scyoc and take him into custody on outstanding arrest warrants.
MASON CITY, IA

