Eligible Montgomery County renters can soon apply for additional COVID-19 rent relief through the fourth phase of the County’s Rent Relief program, which provides financial assistance for tenants that have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Administered by the County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the program will accept applications starting on May 16 through June 30.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO