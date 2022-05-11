Faribault tennis falls in regular season finale

The regular season came to an end for the Falcons boys tennis team on Tuesday in Winona, as the Winhawks won the battle of the birds via a 5-2 decision.

“While we had opportunity again this year in all of the singles matches, Winona did well to hold on and win today’s team match 5-2,” said coach Jeff Anderson.

The top two singles players in Brandon Petricka and Carsen Kramer served up the two victories for the Falcons.

A wise game led to the victory for Petricka, said Anderson.

“Brandon played smart, allowing his opponent to over hit many shots giving away a lot of points.”

Using the free scores, Petricka controlled the contest and swept the sets 6-1 and 6-2.

As for Kramer, it was a grind of a match to come out on top.

Dropping the first set by a 6-3 score, Kramer came hard charging back with a 6-0 second set win.

That score did not tell the full story.

“While Carsen was able to win the second set 6-0, this score does not reflect just how close the set truly was. Many games went to deuce points and often multiple deuce points,” said Anderson.

With the match still yet to be decided at the time, the opponents headed to a third set. Trailing 6-5 in the battle, Kramer answered with the big time game win to force a tiebreaker.

Continuing the marathon match, Kramer eked ahead at 9-8 in the tiebreaker with the chance to seal the victory. The Faribault product then hit a shot just out of the reach of his foe, sealing the victory in the Falcons’ favor.

Splitting the singles matches, Winona took each of the doubles pairings to set itself up the victory.

Each doubles contest saw the Winhawks win in straight sets.

Faribault dropped to 1-16 to finish the regular season.

Diving into postseason play, the Falcons earned a couple days off before traveling to Rochester for the Big Nine Conference meet.

The event will be held on May 14, at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center.