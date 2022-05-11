ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault tennis falls in regular season finale

By By MICHAEL PAPPAS
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4uyW_0faieZfh00

The regular season came to an end for the Falcons boys tennis team on Tuesday in Winona, as the Winhawks won the battle of the birds via a 5-2 decision.

“While we had opportunity again this year in all of the singles matches, Winona did well to hold on and win today’s team match 5-2,” said coach Jeff Anderson.

The top two singles players in Brandon Petricka and Carsen Kramer served up the two victories for the Falcons.

A wise game led to the victory for Petricka, said Anderson.

“Brandon played smart, allowing his opponent to over hit many shots giving away a lot of points.”

Using the free scores, Petricka controlled the contest and swept the sets 6-1 and 6-2.

As for Kramer, it was a grind of a match to come out on top.

Dropping the first set by a 6-3 score, Kramer came hard charging back with a 6-0 second set win.

That score did not tell the full story.

“While Carsen was able to win the second set 6-0, this score does not reflect just how close the set truly was. Many games went to deuce points and often multiple deuce points,” said Anderson.

With the match still yet to be decided at the time, the opponents headed to a third set. Trailing 6-5 in the battle, Kramer answered with the big time game win to force a tiebreaker.

Continuing the marathon match, Kramer eked ahead at 9-8 in the tiebreaker with the chance to seal the victory. The Faribault product then hit a shot just out of the reach of his foe, sealing the victory in the Falcons’ favor.

Splitting the singles matches, Winona took each of the doubles pairings to set itself up the victory.

Each doubles contest saw the Winhawks win in straight sets.

Faribault dropped to 1-16 to finish the regular season.

Diving into postseason play, the Falcons earned a couple days off before traveling to Rochester for the Big Nine Conference meet.

The event will be held on May 14, at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Rochester, MN
City
Faribault, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Winona, MN
Sports
Faribault, MN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Anderson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
413
Followers
394
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy