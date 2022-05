A client recently asked me an interesting question. “How much should we counteroffer an associate who has given notice?”. Many factors may play into that calculation. Some are specific to the particular associate. For example, how good is this associate’s work product? Other considerations are broader. Assume the firm makes a strong counteroffer for this associate. Will that set a precedent that encourages other associates to go out and get offers from rival firms?

