Boston’s Run to Remember in cooperation with Dorchester’s Erie Pub will be registering and providing Bib pick-up at the Erie Pub on Saturday, May 21st from 3 to 6 p.m. Boston’s Run to Remember is hosted by the Boston Police Running Club as a tribute to Fallen First Responders. The Race will be held Sunday May 29th starting at 7 a.m. on Seaport Blvd. There will be two runs a 5 mile and half marathon both starting at 7 a.m.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO