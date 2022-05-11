ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ocean Craft Marine to Create First Maritime Innovation Lab to Accelerate Innovation in the Maritime Industry

firefighternation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Accelerator for Innovation in the Maritime Ecosystem (AIME) will promote acceleration of innovation through collaboration within the maritime ecosystem. Virginia Beach, VA, May 11, 2022 — Ocean Craft Marine, the world’s premiere purpose-built rigid hull inflatable boat builder and maritime solution provider, today announced it will invest more than a...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Oppo looks for healthcare innovation with accelerator grants

Oppo is looking for potential healthcare features that it can help commercially develop and integrate with its products. The Chinese smartphone maker will offer funds totally $460,000 for ideas that address challenges around public health and digital divide. The Oppo Research Institute Innovation Accelerator programme calls for proposals under two...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acceleration#Accelerator#Vehicles#Ocean Craft Marine
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Brunello Cucinelli Commits to Himalayan Regenerative Fashion Living Lab as Part of Prince Charles’ Sustainable Markets Initiative + More News

Click here to read the full article. FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. May 11, 2022: Brunello Cucinelli has joined the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), conceived and chaired by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, whose major objective is to build a coordinated global effort to enable the private sector to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Cucinelli was quick to join The Fashion Task Force chaired by Federico Marchetti – which aims to produce positive effects on climate and nature – and has...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Automation and technology to improve overall broker experience

The freight and logistics industry never sleeps. With drivers on the road at all hours of the night, others in the industry loading and shipping, and people across the world waiting for packages, there is always a need for quick service and updates around the clock, making it vital for companies to upgrade their technology.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Biotech CEO: We're Only Growing Stronger With AI, Robotics

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In an interview from Motley Fool Live, recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thefastmode.com

Three UK, Amdocs Complete E2E Digital Transformation Project

Amdocs this week announced the completion of a digital transformation project with Three UK, resulting in the creation of a new platform providing Three UK’s enterprise customers with an improved omnichannel digital experience. The project, which was completed in just 15 months from scoping through to building of the...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

How Does Innovative Product Engineering Work?

In my new interview, I am researching the topic of the hardware product engineering and design, its trends, dos and don'ts. Enjoy and share!. We’ve all got used to an abundance of all sorts of gadgets and gizmos in our everyday life. Indeed, corporations spend billions of dollars each...
ENGINEERING
The Next Web

EV startup Canoo might go out of business before shipping a single vehicle

Next time someone tells you that Tesla needs more competitors, tell them that bringing a new EV to market — especially one manufacturing in the US, is no easy feat, as all-electric van startup Canoo revealed this week. The company, founded in 2017, announced first quarter results yesterday, and...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Reshaping Transactions: Findings From The Litera Technology In M&A Report

Technology is transforming legal M&A practice and workflow. In a new Technology in M&A Report, Litera documents some of the technology trends affecting M&A legal teams. Based on research in the US, UK, and Canada, the report shows widespread adoption of software tools specific to M&A practice, and reveals the changing attitudes of M&A lawyers toward the benefits and impact of technology on their work and teams.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Nordic B2B Sector a ‘Decade Behind’ the Consumer Digital Payments Curve

Nordic countries are well-known global leaders when it comes to digital and mobile payments innovation, even bypassing larger economies such as Germany and France on mobile payments adoption. But despite their strong reputation in technological advances, there are still a number of areas, particularly in the business-to-business (B2B) space, where...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Warehouse Automation Market to Reach $41B in Next 5 Years

The warehouse automation market is expected to touch the $41 billion mark by 2027, at a CAGR of almost 15% between 2022-2027, according to LogisticsIQ research. Growth can be attributed to the e-commerce boom, multichannel distribution channels, e-grocery penetration with dark stores and ultra-fast delivery services, globalization of supply chain networks, emergence of autonomous mobile robots and the rising need for same-day/same-hour delivery.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Japan’s Zeals raises $38.8M to scale its chat commerce platform

JIC Venture Growth Investments led the Series E equity funding, with participation from Z Venture Capital, a venture investment arm of Z Holdings, Japan Post Capital and Salesforce Ventures. Mizuho Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also joined in its debt financing. Conversational commerce, a term coined by former Uber...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Synergies raises $12M to give factory managers an AI analytics assistant

Michael Chang founded Synergies in 2016 in Boston to provide easy-to-use AI-powered analytics tools to medium-sized manufacturers. Having worked at Foxconn in Shenzhen in the late 2000s helping the Apple supplier improve yield rate, or reduce the percentage of defective products, using data analysis, Chang realized that not every factory has the financial prowess to spend tens of thousands of dollars on digitization.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy