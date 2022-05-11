ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Intermittent Lane Closure On Interbay Blvd. Between South Himes Ave And South Linda Street

By Max Zimmerman
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKnob_0faiZbWE00

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Water Department will continue intermittent lane closures today on Interbay Boulevard Between South Himes Avenue and South Linda Street to conduct maintenance on the distribution system.

All lanes will reopen by 5 p.m. today and close again on Thursday at 9 a.m. to continue work which is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” said Tampa Water Department in a statement.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Traffic
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy