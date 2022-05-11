Intermittent Lane Closure On Interbay Blvd. Between South Himes Ave And South Linda Street

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Water Department will continue intermittent lane closures today on Interbay Boulevard Between South Himes Avenue and South Linda Street to conduct maintenance on the distribution system.

All lanes will reopen by 5 p.m. today and close again on Thursday at 9 a.m. to continue work which is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” said Tampa Water Department in a statement.

